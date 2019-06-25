LEAGUE CITY
Residents of the Magnolia Creek subdivision awoke Monday morning to the specter of a large flame flaring from the top of an oil well about 500 feet from some of their houses.
Flaring is part of a testing process to determine the size of a reservoir beneath the ground at oil and gas drilling sites. And while residents of Magnolia Creek had been aware of the drilling operation nearby for some time, they were not prepared when the flame went up, some said.
“It started unbeknownst to us at about 4:45 a.m.,” said David Hoover, director of planning and development for League City. “Police dispatch got notice at about 1:30 a.m., letting them know it was going to happen.
The noise from the flaring likely alarmed some residents, Hoover said.
“It sounds like a jet engine,” Hoover said. “They probably thought it was blowing up.”
The unexpected flare and the rig looming over suburban household roofs is the inevitable result of local authorities having no control over the placement and operation of oil and gas rigs in Texas, said Mary Alice Estes, a Magnolia Creek resident.
“Residents continue to be at the mercy of the state law, which superseded the city’s ability to do anything about this well,” Estes said. “City council is not happy about this, but we live in Texas and oil is king.”
Estes referred to House Bill 40, which passed into law in 2015 and gave exclusive jurisdiction to the state government over oil and gas exploration, and prohibited local oil- and gas-related ordinances, initiatives and regulations. The law was prompted by an anti-fracking initiative passed in Denton in November 2014 and heralded by the Texas Oil & Gas Association as an “important legislation to keep Texas communities safe and our economy strong.”
Republican District 24 representative Greg Bonnen co-sponsored the bill.
The bill allowed exceptions for “commercially reasonable” regulations concerning above-ground operations, such as emergency response procedures, traffic and noise associated with drilling, but left all decisions about whether permits could be issued and where rigs could operate to the state.
Before regulations changed, municipalities such as League City required Specific Use Permits that local governments could grant or deny, Hoover said.
“The state law meant that cities could no longer do that and put the Texas Railroad Commission in charge of all actual drilling permit processes,” he said.
The drilling rig at Magnolia Creek is on land owned by developer Lynn Watkins. Watkins was the original developer of Magnolia Creek subdivision and golf course, according to a 2010 Daily News report. He was also the original developer of Harborwalk at Hitchcock.
Watkins in 2010 filed for, then withdrew, an application to rezone 2.8 acres in the Magnolia Creek Planned Unit Development to allow for drilling. At the time, he told The Daily News he withdrew his application for a permit because of technical issues.
Public outcry about the proposed drilling operation got pretty loud, and at least one Magnolia Creek resident, David Roznowski, told The Daily News in 2010 he believed negative news coverage had something to do with Watkins’ decision to withdraw.
That was before the 2015 legislative session. Watkins reapplied in 2015.
“It took them about four and a half years to get their permit,” Hoover said.
Corpus Christi-based Mueller Exploration Inc. operates the rig in Magnolia Creek.
“We flare it 24 hours a day; that’s a normal process,” said Mueller Exploration CEO Paul Mueller about why the flare went up at night. “You have to test it to determine the size of the reservoir under there, and when your pressure reaches a certain point where it quits flowing, the safest thing to do to the gas is flare it.
“You don’t want it on the ground where somebody can turn on their car or something and a spark can set it off.”
Crews started drilling at the site in mid-March and Mueller estimated at the time he would drill for about 30 days then, if the well was successful, would complete the drilling, fence off and landscape the site in another 30 days.
“Once we determine this zone is commercial, we lay a pipeline and tie it in,” he said on Tuesday. “We’re hoping to get to that point soon.”
The rig sits on what Mueller estimated is a 6-acre site with mineral rights underneath leased to Watkins.
Hoover estimated as many as eight to 10 other wells exist in League City, but all are capped and inactive.
Estes said she and other neighbors received no notice that the flare would be going up.
“There was no prospective communication from the city or any other people that this was going to happen,” she said. “The investors and contractors don’t feel any obligation to compensate people informationally or any other way for the rig and any inconvenience it might cause.”
Estes spoke by phone from her back deck from where she said she could not only see but hear the flames.
“It will be continuous for up to three days, then hopefully that will be the end of it,” Estes said.
