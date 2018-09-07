GALVESTON
The Galveston woman who died after being shot by a Galveston police officer Thursday was identified on Friday.
Patty Maggiore, 49, of Galveston, died while undergoing surgery at a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital Thursday evening.
A police officer shot Maggiore after a standoff at a house on 80th Street when she stepped out the back door while armed with a gun, police said.
Department officials have not named the officer who fired the shot. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.
It was unclear whether the 80th Street house was Maggiore’s home. Public records list her with addresses on 13th, 50th and 69th streets.
The Galveston Police Department released more details Friday about what happened in the hours before the shooting.
Galveston police were called about 3 p.m. to the 1600 block of 50th Street on a trespassing report. Police were told that a white woman was at a location in the residential neighborhood without permission, the department said.
The woman had left 50th Street before police arrived, police said.
Some of the details about the trespassing report led police to continue investigating, a police spokesman said. That investigation led them to the house on 80th Street.
Police knew that Maggiore might have been armed when they initially approached the house on 80th Street, police said.
They approached the house and tried to make contact with the woman inside, police said. The woman spokes to them, but refused to come out, police said.
Shortly after they first contacted the person inside the house on 80th Street, officers heard a gunshot from inside the house, police said.
The patrol officers called for a crisis negotiator and a SWAT team, police said.
Negotiators continued to try to get Maggiore to leave the house, police said. They reached her by telephone for a time, but she eventually stopped talking to the officers, police said.
After she stopped speaking to police, Maggiore opened the back door of the house while holding a gun, police said. An officer shot her after she opened the door, police said.
The police department declined Friday to release more details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.
Maggiore had one previous run-in with police, according to court records. In 2013, she was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault after being accused of hitting and biting a man she was dating, according to court records.
The charge was dismissed after a witness failed to come forward in the case, according to court records.
