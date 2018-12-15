LEAGUE CITY
Councilman Keith Gross, whose time on city council officially ends in January, took a moment Tuesday while talking about his tenure to advise his colleagues to pay attention to contractor change orders.
“It’s my belief that sometimes contractors low-bid a project, planning to come back with change orders,” Gross said. “They know most cities won’t catch on.”
A change order is a mutual agreement between contracted parties on deviations from the original terms, such as changes to the scope of work or complexity of a project. In many cases, change orders increase project costs.
League City, when bringing construction contracts before the council, requests usually about 10 percent of the total construction amount be added to cover potential change orders, said Angie Steelman, the city’s director of budget and project management.
The approval lets staff allocate the funding, in case it’s needed, but sizable change orders still go before the council, Steelman said.
Just because the funding is allocated, doesn’t mean it will be spent, officials said.
It just gives the city manager the ability to speed up construction proceedings, officials said.
While other cities in the county don’t necessarily allocate 10 percent of construction costs, they do give staff authority to spend some money on change orders.
“Our charter allows the city manager to spend up to $15,000,” said Marissa Barnett, spokeswoman for the city of Galveston. “Any expense beyond $15,000 requires approval from city council.”
Though acknowledging the necessity of the occasional change order, Gross is worried about the potential for abuse, he said.
“As an attorney, it seems that at any time I’m working on at least one construction case,” he said. “I’ve seen general contractors routinely cheat and lie on billing to homeowners.”
In one case, a contractor produced a 47-page long bill that appeared fine, but after asking an accountant to look over it, the contractor was found to have charged thousands of dollars more than it should have, Gross said.
But finding all of those errors took more than 40 hours of research, something that members of council can’t do for each and every construction project, Gross said.
“My personal belief is that if a contractor comes back three or four times, I’m going to fire them and start with someone else,” Gross said.
It’s one thing if the city requests a change order to address a change of scope, but any contractor seeking a change order from the city should have to prove it’s meant to cover something that couldn’t be foreseen, Gross said.
And city staff must do a better job of monitoring construction projects, Gross said.
“If they’re asking for a $50,000 or $75,000 change order, hell you could have a full-time employee overseeing the job site for that price,” Gross said.
The city should dedicate someone to watch for over-billing on any project valued at $700,000 or more, Gross said.
City Manager John Baumgartner has assured Gross that most projects don’t include change orders, however, Gross said.
“All I know is that as I sat on the dais for four years, I saw change orders on a fairly regular basis,” he said.
Councilman Andy Mann on Tuesday vowed to keep watch over change orders after Gross spoke out against them.
