LEAGUE CITY
Parents greeted preliminary boundary maps and the possibility their children might have to attend different schools with everything from tears to understanding on Thursday night, the second of five planned public meetings to talk about the possible changes.
“These changes will ruin our crucial feeder patterns,” one parent said through tears. “My oldest child wasn’t afraid her first day in high school because she knew who her support would be. This will drastically impair our support groups.”
A boundary advisory committee, composed of parents and residents, recently proposed new boundary maps for all of the district’s schools, in large part in anticipation of Florence Campbell Elementary School’s August opening. But the committee also used the opportunity to correct discrepancies in school feeder patterns and overcrowding at Clear Springs and Clear Falls high schools, among others, said Sara Holder, the committee’s chairwoman.
But a growing group of parents is unhappy with the preliminary recommendations, arguing they will cause logistical and traffic problems and break up strong communities at each of the schools. Many dissenters attended the Thursday meeting at Clear Springs High School to voice their concern.
“Change is hard, especially at this age,” said Anna Hubbard, who lives in the Lakes of South Shore neighborhood.
Much of the opposition came from people living in the Lakes of South Shore neighborhood, who were opposed to students moving from Mossman to Hyde Elementary School.
But other parents, including Christine Parizo, who lives in the Rustic Oaks neighborhood, opposed other aspects of the recommendation.
“We bought into the neighborhood because of Gilmore Elementary,” she said. “Hall Elementary would be a downgrade.”
Gilmore Elementary School received a rating of 94 overall, compared to Hall Elementary’s score of 83 overall, according to the 2018 Texas Education Agency accountability ratings. The schools finished 2017 with ratings of 89 and 95, respectively, however.
Members of the advisory committee listened to public comments on Thursday, but did not answer any questions, aside from Holder presenting the recommendations at the beginning of the meeting.
Many of the parents in attendance weren’t sure what options they would have if the proposed changes did go into effect. They asked whether they could be grandfathered into older zones, or if they could file for transfers.
After the five public meetings, the committee will reconvene to see whether any more changes are needed before making final recommendations to the board on Feb. 25, said Sydney Hunt, spokeswoman for the district.
The construction of Florence Campbell Elementary School, the 27th elementary school in the district, is one of many projects funded through a 2017 $487 million bond, officials said.
This is the first effort to rezone the schools in six years, Holder said.
