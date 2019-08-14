GALVESTON
The city this year expects to begin work on a $20 million line that will increase water capacity to the West End as it continues to draw more development and more people.
The water line will run from the pump station at 59th Street to the station at Scholes International Airport and will provide a backup supply of water to the area, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“The West End is currently supplied by one, 24-inch water line that starts at the base of the causeway, goes under Offatts Bayou and ties into the airport pump station,” Barnett said.
But that 40-year-old line only has a 50-year life expectancy, she said.
“This will provide redundancy to the West End should that line fail or need to be repaired,” Barnett said.
City crews expect to start work on the project this fall or early next year, she said.
The water line also will give residents increased water pressure, and is important as the West End continues to grow, District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
The area’s been seeing significant growth and the news that an additional water line is coming is good, Dunes of the West resident Jay Lendrum said.
“We’re seeing more building,” Lendrum said. “There’s no question about it.”
Lendrum thinks demand for water and other infrastructure will continue to increase on the West End as more people build in the area, he said.
“Every house that’s being built requires service,” Lendrum said.
It’s not hard to see the new construction, Pirates Beach resident Dick Kuriger said.
“All you have to do is drive out there and see,” Kuriger said.
He hopes that the new pipe will cover the growth he expects for the area, Kuriger said.
Lendrum eventually wants West End entirely converted from septic systems to sewer systems, he said.
Sewer systems are more hurricane-resistant than septic, proponents argue.
That ought to be the next project for the growing West End, but it likely will take grant money from outside the city to make the switch a reality, Cole said.
As long as cost of building and insurance rates remain relatively reasonable, Cole sees development continuing on the West End, she said.
Many West End residents might not even know they’re getting a new water line, but it’s a good thing for the area, Cole said.
Constructing the new pipe also will include repaving Heards Lane, which is in the water line’s path.
