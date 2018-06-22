GALVESTON
After more than 100 years in business, Galveston’s famous Murdochs gift store has apparently added a new offering: beach chair rentals, with no umbrellas needed.
On Friday, some locals noticed some handmade signs had been posted under the business, and Murdochs employees were directing people who wanted to sit in blue lawn chairs to pay at a table first.
Murdochs had strung some rope between pilings around where the shop chairs are being rented.
Some took the signs and ropes to mean the business was attempting to limit public access to the beach under the gift shop, which is elevated on pilings, to people who pay a fee.
Store owner Jim Little said that wasn’t the case, the business is just offering to rent the chairs, not access to the beach.
The rentals were his grandson’s idea, and it was only made possible thanks to the beach expansion on the eastern part of the seawall beaches last year, he said.
“We’ve always just had water underneath the pier,” he said.
The $20 million project expanded the Seawall beaches between 12th and 61st streets, including in front of the gift store at 22nd Street. Where tides once washed under the pier daily, the area is now mostly dry.
The expansion has allowed more people to seek the shade of the raised building when they visit the beach, Little said. Their presence spurred the idea for the rentals.
People weren’t being turned away if they wanted to sit under the building on their own chair, Little said. He wasn’t trying to keep people out entirely or away from the Gulf of Mexico, he said
“They don’t stop people from going into the water,” he said. “We’re not forcing anybody to do anything.”
The signs and ropes sent Galvestonians, primed by years of experience, to question whether the new policy falls in line with Texas open beach laws.
The Texas Natural Resources Code states it is illegal “to create, erect, or construct any obstruction, barrier, or restraint that will interfere with the free and unrestricted right of the public, individually and collectively, lawfully and legally to enter or to leave any public beach.”
The law comes up most frequently in Galveston on the West End, where people sometimes try to block off sections of the beach with ropes or barriers and call it a “private” area.
Little thought he was within his rights to allow the rentals underneath his business, he said.
He has a special lease from the Texas General Land Office that allows him to operate his business. The business needed the agreement to rebuild after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ike in 2008. He said his lease should cover chair rentals as long as it’s within the footprint of the building.
Still, the signs and ropes sent local and state officials scrambling on Friday after receiving questions from The Daily News.
The Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees, which permits vendors to rent chairs and other amenities on some parts of the beach, said its was consulting with its attorney on the legality of Murdochs’ new venture.
The Texas General Land Office, which enforces the Texas Open Beaches Act, said it had not received any complaints about the roped off area but had contacted the city to discuss the issue.
There was another issue that might have motivated Murdochs to expand operations underneath the store, Little conceded. In recent months, homeless people have started to camp underneath the shop. Some have started campfires and left trash on the beach, he said.
On June 13, there was a fight between two people underneath the store that left one man suffering from a stab wound.
The store generally calls police when there are problems underneath the store, Little said. But he hoped the presence of the rentals might discourage some future bad behavior as well, he said.
