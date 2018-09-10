Opening arguments in the trial of a Dickinson man accused in the 2016 killing of a Galveston man outside of an apartment complex are set for today.
Prosecutors charged Keith Tarvin Andrews, 30, with murder more than eight months after Christopher Williams, 37, of Galveston was shot and killed in the morning of Dec. 5, 2016 in the 4000 block of Avenue G.
Officers at the time found Williams lying on the ground outside of a maroon vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Andrews told police he shot at Williams in an altercation two or three months earlier, but denied killing him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Opening arguments are set for 9 a.m. today, said Jeth Jones, a defense attorney representing Andrews.
