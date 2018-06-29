DICKINSON
The Dickinson Independent School District’s board of trustees on Friday named a current district administrator as its choice to be the district’s next superintendent.
Carla Voelkel, the district’s deputy superintendent for educational services, was selected as the finalist for the job in a unanimous vote.
The board will meet again in 21 days to finalize her hiring. During that time, she and the board will negotiate a contract, she said Friday.
“I’m just blessed,” Voelkel said after the board’s vote. “This is just a wonderful opportunity. I am just so excited to lead Dickinson in this capacity.”
If the school board finalizes hiring Voelkel, she’ll succeed Vicki Mims as the school district’s top administrator. Mims plans to retire in August. She has been the superintendent for seven years, and has worked for the district for 39 years.
Mims announced her retirement in May.
The selection comes at a time when many students and their families face challenges related to Hurricane Harvey in August 2017, and many students are either not back in their homes or are living “in homes with concrete floors,” Voelkel said.
She also will take over as Dickinson and other Texas school districts begin to adjust to a new A to F public school rating system. The change has many school leaders uneasy about how their schools will be rated in the future.
“It is a challenging time, but I am ready to lead Dickinson forward,” Voelkel said.
The Dickinson School District and all of its schools meet state standards, according to the Texas Education Agency.
Voelkel began her career as a high school teacher in Texas City. She later became an administrator there, before moving on to administrator positions in the Alvin and Channelview school districts.
As deputy superintendent for educational services, Voelkel was responsible for all of the district’s educational programs and curriculum, she said.
She has been married to her husband, Jim, for 39 years, and has one son and one grandchild. A second grandchild is due in July, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.