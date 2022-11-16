A man and his wife are accused of stealing $25,000 worth of jewelry from a Friendswood jewelry store. The male suspect pictured below was described by a witness as a hispanic or middle eastern male, approximately 6’3” – 6’5” tall, with a heavy build and goatee. He had what appeared to be long dyed blonde hair underneath his ball cap.
A man and his wife are accused of stealing $25,000 worth of jewelry from a Friendswood jewelry store. The female suspect pictured below was identified by the witness as being hispanic or middle eastern, approximately 5’7” – 5’9” tall, with a medium build and dyed red hair underneath her hat.
Police were searching Wednesday for thieves that stole a Rolex watch and Cuban chain worth more than $25,000 from a Friendswood jewelry store.
At about 7:20 p.m. Nov. 8, a man and a woman entered Brian’s Jewelry in the 3100 block of FM 528 and asked to see several items, including a Rolex watch and a Cuban chain, police said.
A Cuban chain refers to a style in which round or oval gold rings interlace to forge a synchronized pattern.
The jewelry shop packaged the items for purchase but the thieves managed to leave the store without paying, police said.
“We have received many tips from social media, which are being investigated,” Friendswood Police public information officer Taylor McCombs said. “We do not believe that the suspects are from the local area.”
Anyone with information about the case should contact the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
