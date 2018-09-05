A woman who came to national attention by writing a book about escaping an Amish upbringing is suing a Seabrook man for more than $1 million, asserting he sexually assaulted her after a business meeting in Kemah.
No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the incident the woman alleges in the lawsuit, however, court records show.
Emma Gingerich filed the lawsuit Aug. 31 against Ryan Francis Landry in Harris County’s 215th District Court, seeking more than $1 million in damages.
“Emma is a worthy client and worthy of help,” said Alex More, a Dallas attorney representing Gingerich, who resides in Arlington, according to her Twitter account.
“I assure you, from my professional perspective, it is a valid lawsuit brought for valid reasons. These are not claims brought lightly.”
A man answering a telephone number listed for Landry declined to comment. Subsequent phone calls were not answered.
Kemah police Chief Chris Reed on Wednesday confirmed Gingerich had filed an offense report and that the department had investigated her complaint, but the district attorney’s office had declined to pursue charges.
Gingerich asserts Landry sexually assaulted in her in a Kemah hotel room in February after the two had met at a bar, according to the civil complaint.
The two were among a group that had met at the Kemah sports bar for drinks and darts after a business meeting, according to the lawsuit.
Gingerich asserts she had tried to leave with others in the group but Landry asked her to stay and pressured her to drink shots with him, according to the lawsuit.
She agreed to stay, but said she would not drink, according to the lawsuit.
At some point, Gingerich decided to return to her hotel room, but realized she didn’t know the way, according to the lawsuit.
Landry accompanied Gingerich from the bar to show her how to find the hotel, according to the lawsuit.
At Gingerich’s hotel, Landry told her he needed to use the restroom in her room, the lawsuit asserts.
“Gingerich told him no, but Landry persisted,” the lawsuit asserts. “He pushed into the elevator with Gingerich, who did not feel powerful enough to stop him.”
The two went up to her room and Gingerich told Landry to use the restroom and leave, according to the complaint.
Landry then went into the restroom, came out, took off his clothes and sexually assaulted Gingerich, the lawsuit asserts.
Gingerich told Landry to stop and pushed him away, but he wouldn’t, the lawsuit asserts.
“Gingerich grew more insistent, yelling at Landry to put on his clothes and leave,” the complaint asserts. “Landry eventually stopped. As he left the room, Landry repeatedly blamed Gingerich for the assault: ‘this is your fault.’”
Landry has attempted to contact Gingerich through social media, but she does not respond, the lawsuit asserts.
Geoffrey S. Corn, a professor of law and presidential research at South Texas College of Law in Houston, said it wasn’t uncommon for sexual assault victims to file civil suits.
“In many cases, the person who is the victim of a crime is also the victim of civil tort,” Corn said. “It’s up to the individual to decide if they want to pursue a civil remedy.”
Civil attorneys will often coordinate with prosecutors in similar cases because perception is so important in sexual assault cases, Corn said.
Gingerich recently appeared on Megyn Kelly’s “TODAY” show to discuss her life growing up in an Amish community and her decision to leave when she turned 18, More said.
No one representing Landry has responded to the lawsuit, according to court records.
