The family of a Dickinson man that a League City policeman shot and killed while investigating a carjacking in January sued the officer Friday, asserting that he killed an innocent man.
Relatives of Alvaro Herrera, 18, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against League City Police Officer Stephen Massey, asserting Massey used excessive force when he beat, stabbed and shot Herrera three times on Jan. 23, in connection with a crime Herrera didn’t commit.
The lawsuit asserts Massey, 35, lied in a police report when he said Herrera overpowered him and gained control of his gun, causing him to stab Herrera in the back with his knife before shooting him three times, killing him.
“At least two shots were fired into Alvaro while Massey stood over the wounded Alvaro still on the ground,” the complaint states.
Massey couldn’t be reached for comment Saturday. The League City Police Department didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Massey, who had been investigating a carjacking in the parking lot of a CVS drug store in League City, came across Herrera at a nearby construction site and identified him as a suspect in the crime, the League City Police Department said at the time.
After Massey confronted him, Herrera resisted arrest and tried to take the officer’s gun, leading to Massey defending himself with his knife and then ultimately with his gun, once he had taken it back from Herrera, police said.
Herrera, who weighed 100 pounds at the time of his death, according to a Galveston County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, didn’t try to take Massey’s weapons, the complaint states. Rather, he was only “exercising his right to leave” when Massey detained him and the two fell to the ground.
Massey had the wrong person, Randall Kallinen, an attorney for Herrera’s family said.
“I don’t know what kind of description the officer had, but the victim of the assault wasn’t even there to identify Herrera,” Kallinen said. “There are many reasons why we believe he didn’t do this.”
A grand jury in June declined to take action against Massey and concluded an investigation without recommending charges against him.
Kallinen said he believes a civil case will have more success with a jury because of new evidence that the defense is working to bring to light.
“We’ve investigated, asked the authorities for documents and video evidence and so forth, and now it’s time for the truth to come out,” Kallinen said.
