Jonathan Hommel has been studying food cravings for nearly 20 years and recently discovered how to successfully interrupt a neuro-pathway and decrease craving among lab rats for fatty foods.
A University of Texas Medical Branch assistant professor of pharmacology and toxicology, Hommel, along with two associates, recently published their findings in the journal Behavioural Brain Research.
“Finding a way to curb cravings for fatty foods is kind of like a nicotine patch for smokers,” Hommel said. “It’s the same concept.”
Beyond discovering the cause of cravings and how to curb them by altering brain activity, Hommel hopes to develop a drug that will replicate the effect for humans.
Cravings are neurological underpinnings of behavior that are not well understood, Hommel said. What he, his colleagues and a team of rats have been doing is to attempt to demonstrate the neurological and molecular basis of cravings in hopes of coming up with the equivalent of a nicotine patch for those of us who can’t seem to lay off the fatty carbohydrates we know are bad for us.
“When trying to lose weight, people often strive to avoid fatty foods, which ironically increases motivation and craving for these foods and can lead to overeating. Even worse, the longer someone abstains from fatty foods, the greater the cravings,” Hommel said.
That’s not news to anyone on a diet who has tried to abstain from, say, a bag of potato chips.
Searching for the brain mechanisms that lead to this type of eating behavior, Hommel and his team put rats on a 30-day low-fat diet and trained them to work for fatty foods by pressing a lever that would release a fatty pellet. To measure craving and motivation, they kept increasing how many times the rats needed to press the lever to receive the treat until the rat gave up trying.
“This allows us to measure the motivation of the animal,” Hommel said.
“If you don’t give them the fatty food for 30 days, their motivation goes up and we can measure the craving.”
Once that was established, half of the rats underwent a surgical procedure that blocked the effects of a brain chemical called neuromedin U receptor 2, located within a region of the brain that regulates food intake. The other half of the rats didn’t receive the treatment. Researchers found that the rats who had been treated didn’t work nearly as hard for fatty treats as their counterparts did, indicating that the team had identified a neural pathway that, once interrupted, could curb eating behavior.
“We asked what are the receptors in the brain that can alter craving that we can measure in animals, and when we remove it or block it, what happens to the cravings?” Hommel said.
It’s a fascinating medical question that clearly has a ready market for a product that can block those neural pathways. It’s also a fascinating behavioral question that many Americans struggle with, especially at this time of year when they are trying to change overeating behaviors.
“We’re interested in whether staying on a diet for longer periods of time, denying fatty food, is what causes you to fall off the diet, if going for a longer period of time without it makes you want it more,” Hommel said.
Hommel is looking at our relationship with binge eating and has a paper underway now analyzing exactly what balance of fat and carbs makes people binge eat most, he said.
“It’s important for people to know we’re trying to figure out these things,” Hommel said.
Now that it has proved its method suppresses fatty food intake in rats, the team has to work out a delivery system to put the solution in pill form, work on making it safe, and begin to develop drugs with an eye on what they do to human motivation for food, hoping they will suppress the incubation of craving over time, eliminating that deprivation effect, Hommel said.
