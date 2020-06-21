Monument to Monument march

Protesters cover a statue honoring Confederate soldiers in front of the Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St. in Galveston, on Friday, June 19, 2020. Close to 100 people marched from the 1859 Ashton Villa, where a statue of a legislator holding the bill making Juneteenth a holiday stands, to the courthouse to call for the removal of the Confederate statue, named “Dignified Resignation.”

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

Protesters across the country, including here in Galveston County, are calling for the removal of statues that depict Confederate heroes or otherwise reflect the era of slavery. In many cases, they have defaced, destroyed, covered or removed them.

