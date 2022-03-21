Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.