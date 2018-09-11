LEAGUE CITY
With demands by residents to keep taxes low and also provide more protection against flooding, League City council Tuesday approved a $207.9 million budget for 2019, about $1 million more than city staff initially proposed. But the council kept the tax rate below the effective rate, officials said.
Despite final increases to expenditures, the city is moving ahead with a plan to decrease the property tax rate from 56.5 cents to 56.38 cents per every $100 of taxable property value, records show.
The city’s effective tax rate, which is the rate needed to raise the same tax revenue as last year, not counting the value of new construction, is about 57.22 cents per every $100 of taxable property value, said Allena Portis, the city’s director of finance.
“It’s almost one penny lower than the effective rate,” Councilman Nick Long said. “That’s good fiscal management, and we’re still doing a lot with it.”
The council voted 6-1 to approve the budget and to lower the tax rate, with Councilman Dan Becker objecting and Mayor pro tem Todd Kinsey absent.
But Tuesday’s vote came on the same night that several local residents spoke before the council about flooding concerns.
“I lost almost everything during Hurricane Harvey,” one resident of the Bayridge subdivision said. “And if I were to flood again, I believe I would lose everything I have fought for all these years.”
Bayridge soaked in floodwater for four days after Hurricane Harvey hit Galveston County on Aug. 25.
And it seems like some members of the council don’t care about flooding issues, the resident said.
Mayor Pat Hallisey told residents that flooding was the first item of concern on the budget, but said city officials had to balance drainage projects with residents’ desire for lower taxes.
“We’re trying to be resourceful,” Hallisey said. “But the town doesn’t like its taxes to go up. But we’ve done things like raise the base elevation of new developments to help us.”
Keeping the tax rate lower does help the residents still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, Hallisey said.
“We’re rebounding from a catastrophe and every penny we can keep in homeowners’ pockets is a good deal,” he said.
Rains from Hurricane Harvey flooded about 8,000 homes in League City as the storm dropped more than 50 inches in parts of Galveston County in late August 2017, officials said.
Residents should not get used to always having such a low tax rate, Councilman Larry Millican said.
The approved budget includes funding for a connector between the Interstate 45 frontage road to Hobbs Road, an additional $1 million in drainage and Hurricane Harvey mitigation projects, a planned renovation of the Ghirardi House and $200,000 for another dog park on the east side of town.
The proposed dog park drew controversy in August when several members of the parks board feuded during a council meeting when a member argued he should have been, but wasn’t, consulted about the project.
That member, Sebastian Lofaro, then put his name on the ballot as a candidate to challenge incumbent Hallisey in the November election.
The final budget did remove a proposed $130,000 pond at the city’s first dog park, which opened Nov. 12, 2017, after years of planning and debate. The $150,000 dog park is on a 3-acre site that used to be a water plant and had no other immediate use, city staff said at the time.
The final budget increases the city’s operating funds by about $338,000, from the $130,720,400 originally proposed to $131,058,500, officials said. The city’s capital budget is about $1.4 million more than initially proposed, records show.
