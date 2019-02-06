Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defended his acting Texas Secretary of State David Whitley on Thursday amid ongoing controversy over the state’s attempts to review thousands of voter registrations.
On Jan. 25, Whitley’s office identified 98,000 people on Texas voter rolls who he called potential non-U.S. citizens. The lists were sent to county voter registrars, who are responsible for maintaining the rolls.
In some cases, including in Galveston County, local officials began sending letters to people on the list, asking them to prove their citizenship. But four days after the original list was sent out, Whitley’s office informed counties that some of the names on the list were placed there incorrectly.
Whitley’s original release was decried by voter rights groups, who said the list targeted naturalized citizens and minority groups, and was an attempt to remove them from the rolls. Three federal lawsuits have been filed over the controversy, including two that name Galveston County Voter Registrar Cheryl Johnson.
Abbott made his first public comments about the issue on Wednesday with Austin TV station KXAN.
“All he is doing is following federal law and state law,” Abbott said. Whitley is required to constantly update voter rolls, Abbott said. The problems were caused by a lack of information available to him, he said.
“He did exactly what he is supposed to do,” Abbott said.
In the interview, Abbott denied knowing whether Whitley had passed on the list of names to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who soon after the list was sent to counties vowed to prosecute any cases of voter fraud that was revealed in investigating the lists.
However, in a tweet sent on Jan. 25, soon after Whitley made his initial announcement, Abbott thanked Paxton and Whitley for “uncovering and investigating this illegal voter registration.”
BAIL REFORM
Even as Galveston County continues to be embroiled in a lawsuit over its bail practices, state leaders this week unveiled new plans to reform bail practices around the state.
State Sen. John Whitmire and state Rep. Andrew Murr on Monday introduced a bill that would create a new statewide system for setting bail, including the creation of a risk-assessment tool for judges to use while making bail decisions.
If passed, the bill would move the state closer toward eliminating its cash-bond system.
Locally, officials say the proposals laid out in the bill are similar to the changes Galveston County has made since it was sued by the American Civil Liberties Union last year.
The county has, among other things, increased the number of bail hearings it does every day and hired more magistrate judges to hold bail appeals and reviews more often.
Bail reform efforts on a state level got a high-profile endorsement on Wednesday as well. During his State of the Judiciary address on Wednesday, Texas Supreme Court Justice Nathan Hecht said it was time to change the state’s bail system.
“It is time — it’s actually past time — to ensure that defendants who pose no risk to the public are not jailed, and that those who do, are,” Hecht said.
NOTEBOOK
Friendswood plans to hire the Galveston County election office to conduct its May election, the first time in 13 years the city will not run its own election. ... State Rep. Mayes Middleton filed a bill last week that would tweak laws regarding junior colleges. If passed, the bill would allow Texas junior colleges to offer baccalaureate degrees “in any field.” Under a law passed in 2017, junior colleges can offer degrees in applied science, applied technology, and nursing. ... Rhonda Hart, the mother of Santa Fe High School shooting victim Kimberly Vaughn, was at Tuesday’s State of the Union address as a guest of U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher. Hart then spent Wednesday attending a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives about gun violence. It was the first hearing of its kind in the House since 2011. ... People running for office in May’s local election have until Feb. 15 to file for a place on the ballot. ... There are 109 days left in the Texas Legislative session.
(2) comments
"Three federal lawsuits have been filed over the controversy..."
So when is following the law a CONTROVERSY?
There is NO CONTROVERSY. Just following the letter of the law.
https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/EL/htm/EL.11.htm#11.001
https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/EL/htm/EL.18.htm#A
“He did exactly what he is supposed to do,” Abbott said.
No, he did a poor job. No one is supposed to do a poor job. Instead, he should have done a good job. Good job, hero. Bad job, goat. Simple as that.
