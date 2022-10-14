GALVESTON
The Planning Commission is scheduled Tuesday to review a proposal to close part of a city street to make green space behind the Grand Galvez hotel, but three city officials have objected to the change.
Grand Galvez owner Mark Wyant asked the city to abandon a block of Avenue P behind the hotel and between 20th and 21st streets.
“We want the hotel and its surrounding streets to be beautiful," Wyant said. "And most importantly, safe for our guests and for the surrounding neighborhood.
"I have continually heard from our neighbors that there is a lot of speeding along Avenue P.
“The area will be much safer from speeding vehicles, provide better flood and water absorption and offer beautiful green verdant lawns in lieu of the concrete street,” Wyant said.
Although Wyant, who since last year has invested $100 million in buying and renovating the historic hotel, which was built in 1911, argues closing the block would enhance safety in the neighborhood, Galveston Fire Marshal Chris Harrison says otherwise.
“I object to the proposed closure of Avenue P adjacent to the Galvez,” Harrison said. “This is the only right-of-way that gives the fire department full access to an entire length of the building for ladder-truck access.”
Renderings Wyant provided with the Planning Commission request show space for large vehicles to be driven in the proposed idea, but the renderings also suggest the space will be used to park cars, Harrison said.
“I object on the grounds that abandonment will hamper the ability for the fire department to access this historic structure,” Harrison said.
Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olsen also objected to the proposed closure.
“Along with what Fire Marshal Harrison said, there is also the consideration that Avenue P is one of the main thoroughfares for the city,” Olsen said. “During special events and weekends throughout the summer, Avenue P is used heavily by the residents of Galveston.”
Robert Winiecke, director of infrastructure and engineering for the city, also objected to the proposal.
“I take exception to the request to abandon the existing city right-of-way known as Avenue P between 20th and 21st streets as requested in Planning Case 22P-068 and do not support its abandonment,” Winiecke said.
Emergency access to the neighborhood would be complicated, potentially causing longer response times, Winiecke said.
City Councilman John Paul Listowski, who serves on the Planning Commission, also objected.
“Avenue P is one of the major one-way streets in Galveston,” Listowski said. “It’d be hard to put yourself against the fire marshal, fire chief and the city engineer.”
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
