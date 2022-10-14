LEAGUE CITY
A Bay Area quilting project aims to spread awareness for wounded veterans and the lasting effects of post traumatic stress disorder.
The Bay Area Veterans Quilt Project also wants to recognize family members of veterans who have lost their lives to injury while serving the country or to post traumatic stress disorder, according to a press release.
“We probably have around 125 quilts at this moment,” Sheryl Hayslip-Bahena said.
Hayslip-Bahena and Mitzi Leatherman hope to collect more than 500 quilts by the beginning of November for the project.
Leatherman, who served in the U.S. Navy for four years, started quilting roughly 20 years ago. She would make gifts for family members, friends going through chemotherapy, as well as quilts in the memory of family members lost, she said.
Leatherman, who lost her step-daughter Sara to suicide after returning from Afghanistan, made a quilt in her honor as a gift for her grandmother. The quilt showcased two of Sara’s favorite things, a hummingbird in flight above a Bird of Paradise.
She also has a nephew who served two tours in Iraq and suffered from PTSD after his return. She made a quilt for him, which was later donated to the local Marine Corps League to raffle for a Toys for Tots fundraiser. A number of veterans came to Leatherman offering to buy similar patriotic quilts.
The family who won the raffle for the donated quilt also had lost a daughter to suicide after her return from Afghanistan.
“I told the veterans that any quilts made for our servicemen and servicewomen are a gift in thanks for their service and sacrifice,” Leatherman said. “What I saw in their faces that day has always stayed with me.
“We need more money to pay for fabric and long-arm quilting, and we need more quilters,” Leatherman said. “We need people who are passionate and willing to share their talent for causes that are much bigger than ourselves.”
The pair hopes to distribute quilts that are collected for the Bay Area Veterans Quilt Project at a luncheon and ceremony on Veterans Day at Hometown Heroes Park in League City.
“Quilting has been a passion for both of us for years,” Hayslip-Bahena said. “And it’s a passion of ours to give back to the community.”
Hayslip-Bahena has been quilting for 10 years. She is the owner of Teo’s Treasures Quilt Shop in Dickinson.
All quilts are being accepted for the project, including patriotic, non-patriotic and colorful. Quilt tops are also accepted for the project.
If you are interested in making or donating a quilt, email mitzileatherman03@gmail.com or call Teo’s Treasures Quilt Shop at 281-532-6248.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.