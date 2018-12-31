The May school shooting in Santa Fe heads the list of top stories of 2018 and the top 10 also includes the release of a proposal to build a coastal spine to protect the Texas Gulf Coast from storm surge, a construction payment scam and a new cruise terminal for Galveston’s port.
SANTA FE SCHOOL SHOOTING
Eight students and two adults were killed on the morning of May 18 at Santa Fe High School in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 18, of Santa Fe, was charged with capital murder in the killings. Much still remains unknown about the shooting, including what motives, if any, authorities will allege Pagourtzis had in the shooting. In August, a grand jury indicted Pagourtzis on charges of capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault against a public servant.
Glenda Perkins, 64; Cynthia Tisdale, 63; Kimberly Vaughn, 14; Shana Fisher, 16; Angelique Ramirez, 15; Christian Garcia, 15; Jared Black, 17; Sabika Sheikh, 17; Christopher Stone, 17; and Aaron McLeod, 15, were all shot and killed inside the school.
COASTAL BARRIER PROPOSAL
In October, state and federal officials recommended a plan to protect the Texas coast from hurricanes.
The plan, part of a draft report put together by the Texas General Land Office and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, incorporated some ideas from proposals that were previously developed after 2008’s Hurricane Ike that caused nearly $30 billion in damage. Most of the damage was caused by storm surge.
The proposal included some ideas from a project known as the coastal spine, also called the “Ike Dike,” by the University of Texas A&M at Galveston and Rice University. The release of the tentatively selected plan was the start of a long process. The corps doesn’t plan to issue a final feasibility study about the coastal barrier until 2021.
After public meetings in December in Galveston and Bolivar Peninsula and amid complaints from Galveston County homeowners about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ proposal to build a storm surge barrier, some state and federal officials are calling on the corps to extend the period when people are allowed to comment on the plan.
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush was among the first to call for an extension, writing in a letter to corps officials that an extension would “allow the community to further consider” the 400-plus page report the corps released about the barrier plan on Oct. 26.
Bush’s request was followed by similar calls from U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, state representative-elect Mayes Middleton and U.S. Rep. Brian Babin. Weber represents Galveston County; Babin’s district is just north of Galveston County.
CONSTRUCTION PAYMENT SCAM
In December, County Judge Mark Henry called for the county’s purchasing agent and auditor to resign for failing to protect the county from the loss of more than $500,000 to a computer scammer earlier in the year.
An outside review determined that no individual Galveston County employee was to blame for the loss of money. But Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said that Auditor Randall Rice and Purchasing Agent Rufus Crowder should be held responsible.
Both Rice and Crowder said they have no intention of resigning.
The county discovered the theft in June involving a scammer who was pretending over email to represent a Houston construction company scheduled to repair roads. County officials unknowingly made an electronic payment of more than $525,000 to the scammer’s account.
NEW CRUISE TERMINAL
The $100 million construction of a third cruise terminal would be a game-changer that solidified a vision among local leaders of a revitalized Port of Galveston, officials said.
On Dec. 5, the port and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines officially signed a memorandum of understanding that — barring any unforeseen developments — will lead to the construction of a 200,000-square-foot cruise terminal at Pier 10.
The cruise company will pay about $100 million to build the terminal and hold a 20-year lease on the property, with four 10-year renewal options, officials said. Port officials in an early announcement had estimated the cost at about $85 million, but cruise-line officials said the number was closer to $100 million.
The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, is expected to vote on a final agreement this month, after the port and the cruise company finalize details of the long-term lease agreement.
‘Little JACOB’ IDENTIFIED, TWO WOMEN ARRESTED
Almost eight months after the body of a young boy — who would become known as “Little Jacob” — was found on a seawall beach, police on June 20 announced they knew his real name — Jayden Lopez — and had arrested his mother and another woman in connection with his death.
Dania Sarai Amezquita Gomez, 31, and Rebecca Rivera, 34, both of Houston, were charged with tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, Galveston Police Chief VernonHale said.
Rivera is Lopez’s mother, Hale said. Gomez is her girlfriend of four years.
In August, grand jurors indicted Rivera on charges of injury to a child by omission causing serious bodily injury and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
While many details of the case remain to be revealed, the broad story investigators laid out in June is that the two women had driven the boy to Galveston sometime after he’d died of undisclosed causes in Houston and dumped his body in the surf, documents released after the arrests allege.
LEAGUE CITY’S $450M DEVELOPMENT DEAL
The League City council in October approved a predevelopment agreement with Epicenter of League City LLC for a massive $450 million commercial development project, including four hotels, a convention center for a hockey team and a baseball team, restaurants and shops, among other businesses.
The Texas Legislature approved a bill in 2017 that would allow League City to pledge the state’s portion of the hotel occupancy tax to help fund certain tourism-related improvements, such as a convention center, entertainment-related convention center facilities or hotel infrastructure.
In the days after the vote, it raised, for some residents, unpleasant memories of public-private partnerships the city had forged in recent years, including the sports complex Big League Dreams and the incentives dangled to lure Cabela’s, a retailer of hunting, fishing and camping gear. The city agreed to pay Cabela’s about $10 million in incentives over 10 years, and Big League Dreams faced cost overruns.
Unlike some previous developments, this one won’t be paid for with tax money or other city funding, according to a city spokesman.
COM PASSES FIRST BOND REFERENDUM SINCE 1970
Voters on Nov. 6 overwhelmingly approved a $162.5 million bond referendum to erect new buildings and improve facilities at the College of the Mainland campus in Texas City, making way for the first significant brick-and-mortar additions to the campus since 1970.
Enrollment at the college has grown by about 21 percent during the past 10 years, according to district figures, but during that time bond referenda failed twice — in 2007 and 2011.
The bulk of referendum funds, about $138 million, will be used for three new buildings. A 160,000-square-foot STEM and Allied Health building will enable new programs in medical technology and expansion of the existing nursing program as well as pre-engineering programs.
A 90,000-square-foot Industrial Careers building will house occupational safety technician and heating, ventilation and air conditioning programs among others, and a 60,000-square foot Student Success building will replace the existing administration building.
The rest of the bond will go toward renovations and expansions at the fine arts building, physical plant and technology upgrades.
TRUMP ON JACK JOHNSON PARDON: ‘IT’S ABOUT TIME’
More than 100 years after he was prosecuted under a racist law, more than 70 years after his death and after decades of lobbying by local people, national leaders and luminaries across the county, Galveston-born boxing champion Jack Johnson is no longer a convicted criminal.
President Donald Trump on May 24 signed a pardon for Johnson, the first black heavyweight boxing champion, who was convicted under the Mann Act in 1913 for transporting a white woman across state lines.
“It’s my honor to do it,” Trump said. “It’s about time.”
Johnson, the first African-American to win the world heavyweight boxing title, was convicted in 1913 by an all-white jury of accompanying a white woman across state lines.
PELICAN ISLAND BRIDGE PLAN
A plan Galveston County had been sponsoring for a proposed $91 million bridge to Pelican Island hit a snag in September when the city announced it would walk away from the project because it couldn’t commit to a $50 million agreement to pay for part of the funding.
County officials proposed a 75-foot-high bridge that would be built north of the existing one and route traffic around the Texas A&M University campus.
City officials said in November they still support the county’s proposed bridge, but are open to other possibilities, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
The Texas Department of Transportation offered $45 million to help replace the existing bridge but required a local partner to use the funding it has offered.
Several developments since September helped cover some of the differences, Yarbrough said.
For one, the Galveston County commissioners in October requested $18 million in federal funding from the Houston-Galveston Area Council to help spur the project. If granted, the money could be used as a local match to the $45 million the state offered.
JURY: GALVESTON MUST PAY IKE CONTRACTOR
In December, the Galveston City Council approved a legal settlement city staff negotiated with a disaster recovery contractor for up to $13.9 million, $1.8 million less than a district court in November ordered the city to pay.
The city had been locked in debate with the company, which used to be known as Camp Dresser & McKee, since 2012, when the city fired it over complaints about performance.
The city hired CDM Smith in 2009 for a post-Hurricane Ike disaster recovery housing program. The Massachusetts-based company originally sought as much as $30 million it said the city owed it for work completed before it was fired.
A district court in November ordered the city to pay $15.7 million for a lawsuit it lost in September.
