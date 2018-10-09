A Galveston County grand jury has no-billed a criminal mischief case against an island woman accused of hitting 11 parked motorcycles on Seawall Boulevard and then fleeing the scene of the crash, but recommended prosecutors bring misdemeanor charges against the woman, officials said.
Charla Jean West, 30, in August was charged with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, but a grand jury in September declined to indict her on those charges, court records show.
“But they no-billed it with a recommendation that we refile it as a misdemeanor,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Matt Shawhan said. “We will refile it as a failure to stop and give information.”
The case had not been refiled as of deadline Tuesday, court records show.
Failure to stop and render aid is a class B misdemeanor, which could mean up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine. The criminal mischief charge, meanwhile, is a state jail felony.
Shawhan declined to explain why the grand jury made the decision, saying those specifics were private under state law, but said he presented the case as given to him by police.
West was arrested after a crash outside The Spot restaurant in the 3200 block of Seawall Boulevard, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Witnesses told police that a gray car struck 11 motorcycles parked on the street and then drove away, according to the complaint. A witness followed the car back to a house in the 3500 block of Avenue R and called police, according to the complaint.
One witness told police the driver of the car had “her phone in her face,” before the crash, according to the complaint.
After being taken into custody, the woman gave police another person’s name, used racial slurs and “appeared to be trying to make herself vomit,” in the back of the police car, according to the complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.