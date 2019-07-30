GALVESTON
People who’ve noticed equipment on the beach between 61st and 83rd streets this week are seeing the first steps in this summer’s massive project to build a new beach.
Crews are mobilizing equipment this week and will start laying 711,000 cubic yards of sand around Aug. 10, said Jaree Fortin, spokeswoman for the Galveston Park Board of Trustees.
The board, which maintains island beaches and promotes tourism, is overseeing the $20.9 million project.
The beach-building part of the project will cost about $8.2 million, Fortin said.
After 35 days, people will be able to walk on the new beach, which will be between 275 feet and 300 feet wide and stretch from 61st to 83rd streets, Fortin said.
“Until the sand dries out, it will be damp and a little darker,” Fortin said. “It should dry out fairly quickly.”
The project is similar to a 2015 beach-building effort that laid 640,000 cubic yards of sand between 61st and 75th streets, a $23 million project that created Babe’s Beach, named in honor of A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, an island native and former state senator.
This round of beach building is a coordinated effort among the park board, the Texas General Land Office and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Galveston Industrial Development Corp. also contributed some money.
The project is possible because of the corps’ regular dredging of the Galveston Ship Channel, a process that carves out sand for larger ships to reach the island’s docks. The corps dredges the channel every 18 months to 24 months, Fortin said.
Crews will pump the dredged sand onto the beach via pipes.
New beach is always good news, said Drew Erskine, a manager at Inverness by the Sea, 7600 Seawall Blvd.
It was good for business when the area in front of the vacation condo complex got a little sand and a bigger beach would just help attract guests, Erskine said.
“Now that we have a beach there, it helped us out a whole lot,” Erskine said.
It’s easier to attract people to the condos when there’s a beach directly in front of the building, he said.
These projects are both good for attracting visitors and for providing needed storm surge protection, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
The project will restore some beach eroded since 2015, Fortin said.
Hurricane Harvey in 2017 caused some beach erosion in the area, Fortin said.
Surveys are underway to determine exactly how much sand was lost during the storm, she said.
During construction, public access to the beach between 61st and 83rd streets will be limited.
Crews will begin laying sand at 61st Street and likely will work in 1,000-foot increments, Fortin said.
“Once that section is complete, they will begin moving west,” Fortin said.
The park board already is looking ahead to future beach-building projects. In May, the board approved submissions to the land office for funding for 2021 and 2023 projects, according to board documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.