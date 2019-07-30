Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 87F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.