GALVESTON
Crowds flocked to the beaches this Memorial Day weekend and brought with them more than $195,000 in user fees — $12,000 more than a year ago, according to park board data.
The strong Memorial Day weekend, which islanders consider the launch of the all-important summer tourist season, was a good sign, industry observers said.
Despite high winds and seaweed, the favorable weather made for a typically busy holiday weekend, said Danita Caros, manager at Murdoch’s, 2215 Seawall Blvd. Murdoch’s sells gifts and souvenirs.
“We treat Memorial Day as the opening of our season,” Caros said. “This is what we expected, for it to be really, crazy busy.”
Sunday and Monday were busier than Saturday, and all those people led to heavy traffic on the seawall, she said.
Stewart Beach collected more than $71,520 this weekend, about $2,000 less than last year when the park brought in $73,571, according to park board numbers.
But Dellanera RV Park collected almost $5,000 more than last year — $14,578 compared with $9,858 a year ago, according to data.
Galveston Island Beach Patrol conducted 15 rescues and 24 medical responses this weekend, Chief Peter Davis said.
Beach patrol guards conducted more than 18,000 preventative actions, which means moving swimmers away from danger, Davis said.
Island emergency responders helped keep the numbers down this weekend, Davis said.
This weekend bodes well for hoteliers this summer season, said Willis Gandhi, president of the Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association.
“We saw a very strong pickup Thursday night, Friday morning,” Gandhi said. “The whole trend for every weekend has been coming very last minute.”
Galveston hotels were full, which was welcome after an overcast spring break brought only modest numbers of tourists to the island, Gandhi said. He owns island properties such as Best Western Plus, 8502 Seawall Blvd.
Memorial Day sets the bar for the summer season, and weather outlooks are promising for this year, Gandhi said.
“We had almost record-breaking numbers in terms of occupancy and rates,” Gandhi said.
There were a lot of people on the island, but it wasn’t anything more than usual, said Chester Gomez, a manager at Miller’s Seawall Grill, 1824 Seawall Blvd.
Miller’s always has a wait, so the restaurant isn’t as sensitive to heavy crowds, but the wait list wasn’t as long as it has been on other holiday weekends, Gomez said.
“It didn’t look like that many people on the beach,” Gomez said. “It didn’t look like anything crazy.”
By Monday evening, many people had left, Gomez said.
