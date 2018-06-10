LEAGUE CITY
League City council members will vote Tuesday on four different flood-control related items with familiar themes.
One is a resolution calling for the Army Corps of Engineers to dredge Dickinson Bayou. Two other resolutions call for the Clear Creek Watershed Steering Committee and the Dickinson Bayou Watershed Steering Committee to identify regional solutions and share that information with League City officials.
Mayor Pat Hallisey and Councilman Hank Dugie placed the three resolutions on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
The fourth item is changing engineering standards for new homes and infrastructure to make flooding less likely and less damaging.
During Hurricane Harvey in late August, about 24 percent of houses in League City flooded. Flooding in as many as half of those 7,700 homes could have been avoided if changes proposed this spring had already been in place last summer, City Engineer Chris Sims said.
League City needs substantial drainage improvements, Hallisey said. The improvements must be regional, extending beyond the city limits and beyond the county line, he said.
“The amount it would cost is more than any one city could afford,” Hallisey said.
The resolution asking area legislators to ask the Corps of Engineers to dredge Dickinson Bayou is the same resolution the Galveston County Commissioners Court approved in February.
Dickinson Bayou is a 22.7 mile long, slow-moving coastal waterway that drains into Dickinson Bay, which opens into Galveston Bay.
Dickinson performed a sonar study and found the bayou is snagged and silted and requires dredging to improve water flow, and dredging Dickinson Bayou would allow a maximum flow of water with tidal movements, the resolution states.
Hallisey and Dugie also want local governments to help in the regional flood mitigation effort, not just federal ones.
They are asking the two watershed steering committees in the county to identify and present regional solutions to League City concerning the elimination or drastic reduction of flooding along its watersheds.
The committees are in the best position to collaborate and identify solutions, the proposed resolution stated.
The council also will vote on ordinance amendments to change various engineering standards to minimize flood losses.
The proposed changes include a requirement for the lowest floor elevation of new building be at a minimum of 24 inches above the larger of the base flood elevation, the crown of the nearest street or the highest grade adjacent to the building and also be a minimum of 3 inches above the nearest 500-year flood elevation.
