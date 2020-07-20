1920 City National Bank

Pictured here is the 1920 City National Bank building, 2219 Market St. in Galveston.

 COURTESY

The Galveston Historical Foundation became the steward of the 1920 City National Bank building, one of Galveston Island’s most significant downtown buildings, in June, according to the foundation.

The building, owned by Ross Moody, a trustee of The Moody Foundation and CEO and chairman of the board of National Western Life Group, 2219 Market St. in Galveston, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places (1984) and recognized as one of the city’s most important early 20th-century buildings.

Allison Buchtien

I thought Mr. Moody was remodeling it into a home.

