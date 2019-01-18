Construction crews have prepared the area and started the demolition of the old municipal incinerator on Lennox Avenue in Galveston. Crews must take the smokestacks down brick by brick, because an explosive demolition would be too dangerous, officials have said.
The city announced plans to demolish the incinerator in 2015. The facility has been unused since it was shuttered 60 years ago. The incinerator opened in 1943 to burn municipal solid waste and was closed 12 years later.
— Kelsey Walling
