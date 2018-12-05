Hundreds of Galveston County senior citizens were treated to a holiday feast at the 2018 SeniorShare Holiday Gala at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City on Wednesday. Volunteers served meals, area students sang Christmas songs and door prizes were handed out at the annual event.
The SeniorShare Program of Galveston County was founded to help reduce loneliness and depression among senior citizens, particularly during the holidays.
— Stuart Villanueva
