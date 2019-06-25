GALVESTON
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees unanimously agreed Tuesday to spend $167,000 on planning new facilities and programming at Stewart Beach, even after the city council asked it to instead focus on improving drainage at the existing pavilion.
Although the vote was 9-0, some trustees expressed reservations about moving ahead on new pavilion plans without the blessing of the city council, which has been lukewarm about building a new, pricey building on Stewart Beach.
The money approved Tuesday will pay for master plan updates and the design for multiple mobile units with restrooms, shade and other amenities.
The park board has discussed deploying such mobile units on the beach during the summer.
The $167,000 also pays for additional studies on placement and design of the proposed new pavilion at the popular beach park, a facility with a preliminary $25 million estimated price tag.
Designs for Stewart Beach’s newest amenities and facilities move forward as the park board conducts planning to repair the park’s significant drainage problems.
While the park board must seek Galveston City Council approval for capital expenditures of more than $125,000 on city assets, the park board doesn’t need city council approval for design work, Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
“If it’s not an infrastructure project, we don’t have to get their opinion,” de Schaun said.
The reports produced with this money will create a more realistic assessment of cost and feasibility of the park’s new amenities, de Schaun said.
“This is the same person, the same contract and we’re taking it to the next step,” de Schaun said.
The park board has been employing firm Rogers Partners Architects + Urban Designers to design facilities at Stewart Beach.
The park board initially paid the firm $130,000 to design a pavilion at Stewart Beach in 2017, according to park board documents.
Because the city council last year directed the park board to focus on correcting drainage problems at Stewart Beach, rather than building the pavilion, the trustees should make sure city council members agree with the expenditures, Trustee John Zendt said.
The park board staff has discussed the plans with city staff, de Schaun said.
The park board is moving forward with drainage work, as the council requested, park board Chairman Spencer Priest said. But the board should also move in tandem with plans for a pavilion and other amenities, Priest said.
This could provide an opportunity to ensure more input from both the city and from the public, Trustee Jason Worthen said.
But the public has had plenty of time to comment on the park board’s proposals for new facilities at Stewart Beach, Priest said.
“I have to laugh and smile because we do ask for public input,” Priest said. “You had a year to provide that. We are trying to involve everyone.”
The council does want the park board to remain focused on drainage work, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said. During previous discussions about the beach park, the city council expressed interest in moving away from the large pavilion concept and developing some alternative ideas, Brown said, who also is a park board trustee.
This year, the park board plans to spend $102,000 on engineering for the needed drainage work at Stewart Beach, according to park board reports.
This new round of design work should take about four months, according to park board documents.
The city council is slated Thursday to receive an update from the park board on drainage work at Stewart Beach.
