GALVESTON
Best-selling author, Australian immigrant to the United States, motivational speaker, Fox News commentator and self-described conservative culture warrior Nick Adams will speak to Galveston’s Republican Women at a meeting and dinner on Wednesday at the Hotel Galvez.
Before the dinner, Adams will speak earlier in the day to students at Upward Hope Academy, a non-tuition private school for at-risk children.
Adams most recently has been crossing middle America on a road trip to South Dakota. He spoke to Republican Women and to groups of school children along the way, delivering his message of American exceptionalism.
A relatively new American — Adams holds a Green Card and came to the United States from Australia on an EB1 visa — the author of "Green Card Warrior" and "Retaking America," among other books, came to America first in 2009 at age 24 on a “speaking and observation” tour.
“I sent letters to organizations in a bunch of different states, asking if they would like me to come to their towns and speak,” Adams said. He had a story to tell as a childhood cancer survivor, a young man first elected to office at age 19 and, at 23, the youngest deputy mayor in Australian history.
“I was an American trapped inside an Australian body,” Adams said, quickly correcting himself. “I was really a Texan trapped inside an Australian body.”
Unhappy with what he saw as the limitations of participating in Australia’s relatively tame government, Adams determined after his first American tour that he wanted to immigrate, he said.
He’d been inspired throughout his life by American movies and music, and at a formative age by President George W. Bush, particularly for what Adams referred to as his “bravado and swagger, how he called a spade a shovel.”
Gov. Rick Perry, at the request of “everyday, regular Texans,” made Adams an honorary Texan in 2013, he said.
When Adams decided to immigrate to the United States, he chronicled the difficulty of his legal efforts in one of his best-selling books, "Green Card Warrior: My Quest for Legal Immigration in an Illegals’ System," heralded by President Donald Trump after his election as a must-read, according to Twitter. Since then, Adams has championed Trump’s positions on the need to clamp down on illegal immigration and supported the president’s ban on travel from several predominantly Muslim countries.
The message Adams brings to schools is not a new one to many Americans, but he argues it’s being drowned out by the grumblings and political correctness of the political left.
“When I go to schools, it’s about teaching civics and promoting patriotism,” he said. He does that in part on behalf of his organization, the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness, or FLAG, dedicated to delivering the message of the American dream, he said.
“I’m telling students the day they were born in the USA or the day they moved to the USA is the day they won the lottery,” he said. “There is no place like America, a place where you get to write the script of your own life. Your destiny isn’t given to you, you create it yourself.”
