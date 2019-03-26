Galveston library supporters hope history buffs and curious collectors will be attracted to a sell-off of reams of old magazines that are being removed from the library’s collections.
The Friends of the Rosenberg Library are organizing and selling off bound volumes of popular magazines collected by the library since the early part of the last century.
“We’re thrilled to know they’ll have a new life,” said Jill Randall, a member of the Friends, volunteers who raise money and perform other tasks for the library.
Most of the volumes that will be sold for $20 each are annual or biannual collections of well-known publications, like Better Homes and Gardens, The New Republic, Popular Mechanics, U.S. News and World Report and Sports Illustrated.
Others are collections of magazines that were popular to baby boomers when they were growing up but are now defunct, like Look and Collier’s. Others, like the Saturday Evening Post, published weekly until the mid-1960s and now publish just a few times a year.
All are packed with popular culture, history, graphic design styles and journalism that reflect changes over the last century.
The volumes have been meticulously organized by title and year, thanks to volunteer Jeannie Janota. The bound editions are treasures that are sometimes overlooked, she said.
“The Friends kept putting these bound volumes in the annual book sale and they didn’t sell,” Janota said.
Relegated to a big pile with a note instructing patrons to ask group members for information on how to buy them, the volumes didn’t draw attention, despite their inherent value. Once they had been taken out of storage for the sale, they were hauled back in and randomly placed on shelves in a storage area behind the main circulation desk and left in disorder.
Janota organized the large volumes by title, lifting each heavy tome, then moving it again and again to put the dates in order. Now a browser can see all of the Collier’s magazines, for example, arranged in chronological order by year or half-year, dating all the way back to 1918.
“My goal is to sell most of them before the next sale in October,” Janota said. “I wanted to identify reasons someone might want to buy them and keep them.”
One idea she came up with was to give the bound volumes as birthday gifts to someone the year of their birth, or maybe the year they graduated high school, or the year they got married, a window to the past.
“I picked out 12 of them that I’m giving for Christmas presents,” Janota, who has a background in marketing, said. “Once someone takes it, it’s gone. It’s first come, first served.”
Graphic artists might want the magazine collections for the elaborate ads, especially those from mid-20th century, a heyday for print advertising. An old volume of Field & Stream magazine, for example, features an accordion-folded ad that pulls out to full view, featuring the newest line of 1961 Chryslers, in bold colors.
The library maintains a collection of historic bound volumes on its third floor, including editions of Atlantic Monthly dating back to 1857, said Jesus Moya, the adult services manager at Rosenberg Library.
The most historic issues will be kept by the library, but the bulk of the library’s collection will be part of the sale. All funds will go back to Rosenberg for new book purchases or to support programming, Randall said.
“We have to let them go,” Moya said. “People don’t use them any more since most magazines have online archives and databases. They’re huge and we wouldn’t circulate them because we’d never get them back in pristine shape once they left the library.”
Libraries are, for the most part, fixed in their square footage and constantly have to make way for new volumes to keep the collection fresh, moving and circulating, Moya said.
Volunteers are ready to help potential buyers survey the collection that ranges from a little-known Reader’s Digest-size magazine called Coronet, all bound, to more popular periodicals, like Rolling Stone, some copies of which are bound by year and others are being sold as single pieces.
The range of interests is vast, from Playboy to Mother Earth News.
Buyers beware: these volumes are large and heavy. Shoppers may need to bring extra muscle along if they plan to do their Christmas shopping. Readers interested in a particular date or a particular title can email the Friends of the Rosenberg Library to find out what’s left, or drop by the library to browse the collection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.