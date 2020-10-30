How to submit public comments

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas General Land Office will hold six virtual public meetings about the 2020 Coastal Texas Study.

The meetings will be held on:

Monday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

People can register for the online public meetings at coastalstudy.texas.gov/get-involved/

HOW TO PROVIDE COMMENTS:

People may submit comments by email address coastaltexas@usace.army.mil or by mailing to this address:

USACE, Galveston District

Attention: Mr. Jeff Pinsky

Environmental Compliance Branch Regional

Planning and Environmental Center

Post Office Box 1229

Galveston, Texas 77553-1229