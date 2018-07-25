Adrienne Bell, the Democratic candidate making an outsider’s bid to represent Galveston County in Washington D.C., had her most successful quarter of fundraising from April to June this year, according to recently released campaign finance reports.
But with four months left in her campaign against sitting U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, a Friendswood Republican, Bell is far behind in fundraising and hasn’t drawn the same kind of financial boost that other Texas Democrats have seen this year.
From April 1 to June, Bell, a teacher from Pearland, raised $27,853.10, according to quarterly campaign finance reports. That well surpassed the $18,342.34 she raised in the first three months of the year, when she was still running in a lightly contested primary election.
Weber, meanwhile, continued to raise larger amounts of money. He collected $61,580 in the second quarter of the year and continues to have far more cash on hand than his opponent.
Weber had $450,254.61 in cash at the end of June. Bell had $6,810.34.
Bell has so far been unable to replicate the fundraising success of some other Texas Democrats running against Republican incumbents this year.
The most notable of those candidates, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, outraised U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz nearly $6 million in the second quarter to 2018 — continuing a pattern of successful fundraising. O’Rourke had nearly $4 million more cash on hand than Cruz on June 30.
Six other Democratic candidates reported raising more money than Republican candidates in the second quarter. That list includes candidates vying for seats representing Houston, Austin, Dallas, Round Rock and Sugarland.
The fundraising deficit emphasizes the gap that Bell would need to make up in the 14th Congressional District — which includes Galveston County, Jefferson County and most of Brazoria County.
In a year when Democrats are hoping to retake control of Congress, Texas’ 14th district is a safe Republican seat, according the Cook Political Report, a non-partisan newsletter that analyzes U.S. elections.
Despite the large gap between her and Weber, Bell said she wasn’t disheartened about her campaign.
“We’re running a lean machine,” she said, and added that her campaign wasn’t accepting PAC donations. Weber’s finance report shows he also didn’t receive any PAC money over the last quarter.
Bell is drawing more support than Democrats who recently ran for the local congressional seat.
Democrat Michael Cole, who lost to Weber in 2016, reported collecting $16,213 through the end of 2015. The Federal Election Commission website doesn’t have any of Cole’s reports from 2016 and instead only has letters admonishing him to turn in the late reports.
In 2014, Democrat Donald Brown reported raising a total to $27,993 over a two-year period, a little more than Bell managed to raise in the past three months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.