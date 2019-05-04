FRIENDSWOOD
Two-term Friendswood City Councilman Carl Gustafson was ousted from his position on Saturday evening, according to complete but unofficial election results.
Gustafson was defeated by Brent Erenwert, the CEO of a Houston-based produce distributor.
Erenwert received 56.3 percent of the votes cast in the election for council position No. 6. He received 978 votes. Gustafson received 760 votes.
Erenwert had previously run an unsuccessful bid for city council in 2018, when he lost a special election to councilman Robert Griffon.
Gustafson, the former chairman of the Galveston County Republican Party, was first elected to the council in 2013 and was reelected in 2016.
— John Wayne Ferguson
