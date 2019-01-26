GALVESTON
After several meetings of discussion and review, the city council passed its official reaction to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ coastal barrier plan, advocating for more study and more options for Galveston.
The council’s letter, finalized Thursday, incorporated feedback from a Jan. 3 meeting during which Galvestonians expressed concern with the corps plan’s effect on the environment and on the physical changes to Galveston neighborhoods.
“Council has worked very hard listening to constituents,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. “I know each of you has gone out in your communities and received hundreds of emails literally.”
The corps needs further analysis of the ring levee system to explore alternative placement options and ensure the infrastructure protects residents from bay-side surge, the council said in its letter.
And the corps needs to provide cost-effective options that take into account sea-level rise, the council said.
The city council also asked the corps to reevaluate the environmental effect and sustainability of fortified sand dunes along the beach as a means of protection, responding to significant resident opposition to the corps’ proposed barrier along FM 3005.
People on the West End are generally split about the preferable alternative to the corps’ proposal, said District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole, who represents the West End.
“There’s an awful lot of people on the West End that want the barrier,” Cole said. “They just don’t want it on 3005. But there is probably an equal number of people who don’t want a barrier at all.”
Opponents of the proposed barrier fear it will destroy the character and natural appeal of the West End, she said.
The city council, in its letter, also encouraged the corps to consider the environmental sensitivity of the area, reevaluate the need for an additional gate at San Luis Pass and commit to maintenance of its final constructed project.
The currently proposed plan isn’t ideal for Galveston, but that’s because the corps is considering the most effective protection method for the region, District 3 Councilman Craig Brown said.
“These recommendations from corps is not really about Galveston only,” Brown said. “It’s about protecting everything north. That’s why some of these things are in there.”
The corps might not have considered what makes sense for Galveston yet, he said.
The city council finalized its comments in advance of the corps’ public comment deadline of Feb. 9.
Released last fall, the corps’ proposal to protect the Houston and Galveston region from storm surges has garnered significant public opposition from people worried about effects on their personal property and long-term environmental costs.
A final plan is expected in 2021.
