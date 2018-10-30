A district court judge Tuesday sentenced a Friendswood man to the maximum 20 years in prison for shooting his manager at a Dickinson automobile dealership shop six times.
Joshua Allen Lee, 30, pleaded guilty in July to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and elected to have Judge Michelle M. Slaughter, of the 405th District Court, assess his punishment, officials said.
Lee was charged in connection with the shooting of Michael Pavlas, of Alvin, in January.
Pavlas’ wife, Heather, Tuesday said the family was happy with the judge’s decision because it is the maximum sentence.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony that carries a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison.
Pavlas survived the shooting and later returned to work at Gay Family Auto despite being shot six times with a large-caliber handgun during a dispute about Lee’s work hours, police said.
Pavlas, a father of two, has been a manager at the Gay Family Auto body shop in the 3000 block of Interstate 45 for about two years, his wife, Heather Pavlas, said.
The shooting happened on Pavlas’ birthday, according to state driver records.
Lee was apparently upset about the hours he had been assigned at work and fired multiple shots at Pavlas with a .357-caliber Ruger revolver, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.