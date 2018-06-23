Texas City ISD will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Simpson Education Support Center at 1700 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City.
The public hearing will discuss the locations of the three replacement schools for Kindergarten through eighth grade in La Marque.
For more information, call 409-916-0114.
— Angela Wilson
