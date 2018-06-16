DICKINSON
The timber rattlesnake is comfortable in all sorts of climates, from the woods of New England, to the mountains of Appalachia to the swamps of southeast Texas.
Its range is so large, the snakes act differently depending on where they live.
In Massachusetts, the snakes are gregarious, said Gregory Salmon, a field biologist and president of the Southwestern center for herpetological research.
The snake’s tendency to appear in large numbers might have contributed to its near extinction there. Some towns would hold annual rattlesnake hunts, killing dozens or hundreds in a single afternoon. Bounties were paid on snake skins in some areas up until the 1970s.
By comparison, Texas’ timber rattlers are the shy cousins, Salmon said. Referred to locally as canebreak rattlesnakes, the reptiles locally tend to be more solitary and tough to find, he said.
“They disappear into the landscape and we don’t really know how many there are,” he said.
But whether it’s seen often or not, the snake’s presence has recently put a crimp in plans for a flood protection project in Galveston County.
Last month, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department returned an environmental review for a proposed detention basin in Gum Bayou, a wooded wetland in unincorporated Dickinson.
The project would affect about 7 acres of wooded area to create the detention basin. That could possibly include habitat where timber rattlesnakes live, the wildlife department wrote. It recommended that should the project move forward, contractors should avoid building in areas where the snakes might live. To avoid snakes being killed by contractors, they should be surveyed and monitored in the area.
“Timber rattlesnakes are relatively slow-moving and cannot reasonably be expected to successfully escape vehicle traffic or construction equipment,” the department wrote.
The letter also notes the basin could drastically change the ecosystem around the bayou, which could affect not only the rattlesnake, but skunks, flowers, birds and other species that are being monitored by state officials. The letter recommended the county revise plans to move the detention basin.
While county officials said they were reviewing the letter and its implications, a total relocation that adds time to the project’s timeline could put the entire proposal at risk. they said. The Gum Bayou project is funded by disaster recovery grants awarded to the county after Hurricane Ike in 2008.
The county received crucial permissions to move forward with the projects earlier this year, while also being given a deadline to complete all of its Hurricane Ike projects by the end of 2019 or else lose whatever grant money remains.
Drainage projects, meanwhile, have gained greater urgency because of Hurricane Harvey, which last year flooded thousands of homes across Galveston County. The city of Dickinson was the worst hit, and since the storm, the county has pushed to create plans to make floodwaters move away from populated areas more quickly.
With that urgency, there isn’t much sympathy for the lowly rattlesnake. Some officials concede they consider protecting human life and property as more vital than protecting a habitat.
“I always consider human life to be more important,” Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said. “Rattlesnakes are never going to build hospitals or computers.”
Feelings like that are possibly why the snakes in the northeast nearly went extinct, and why Texas has the snake on its threatened species list. The state’s listing of the snakes’ conservation status states the species is apparently secure now, with a low risk of extinction because of its range and current populations.
But there is cause for concern because of threats to the species, the listing states.
Rattlesnakes do have value and can be helpful to people, Salmon said.
They’re a predator that help keep rodent populations in control. The decrease in the snakes in New England helped contribute to an increase in rodents, which in turn led to an increase in disease-carrying ticks, he said.
The snake also is so shy, it’s not normally a threat to people or large animals such as pets.
“It’s a rattlesnake, which kind of gives it a bad name among people,” he said. “But they fit into a niche.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.