When William Frencher moved to Texas City from Michigan, he didn’t know what he wanted to do.
Studying engineering at the University of Michigan hadn’t been for him, and even though his parents are both doctors, as are two of his brothers, Frencher said college wasn’t his thing.
“I switched from engineering to biology and sociology, but during my sixth year I was sitting in the computer lab, and I just got up threw my books in the trash,” he said. “I never went back.”
But then he was introduced to the Galveston Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee program, where he could put his engineering studies to use at a skilled trade backed up with a pension, healthcare and steady wages. The electrician apprenticeship program, one of 13 union-affiliated apprentice opportunities available in the region, offered Frencher a way forward he hadn’t really given much thought to, he said.
“I absolutely love it,” he said. “Spending the hours studying at college, I got discouraged, and I didn’t think school was for me. I thought maybe I wasn’t smart enough. But going back and doing this apprenticeship program, it’s been an absolute delight.”
It’s a path that dozens are taking every year in Galveston County, where enrollment in such programs has remained consistent over the past few years, even in a “right-to-work” state such as Texas. Statutes commonly known as right-to-work laws require labor unions to also allow the hiring of non-union employees. Essentially, the laws prohibit union status as a requirement for a job.
And even though union membership in the area is down compared with a few years ago, Paul Puente, executive secretary for the Houston Gulf Coast Building and Construction Trades Council, expects growth.
Part of that expectation comes from a new mindset among younger people who aren’t as anti-union as previous generations, as well as a new perception in Texas of construction unions being business-friendly because of no-strike agreements and flexible contracts, Puente said. Also, there’s Hurricane Harvey, which created a boom of construction work in areas the construction unions haven’t had much involvement in, he said.
“With Harvey, there’s now a lot of residential work we’re trying to be involved in that we haven’t done for 30 years,” he said. “The market for residential is very different than commercial or industrial, where we normally are. It’s a very unregulated area, but we’re trying to move into it.”
That’s why the 13 apprenticeship programs in the Gulf Coast region, which enroll about 1,000 students every year, are so important, advocates say. As more baby boomers retire — a big part of why membership has decreased — the council looks to new graduates from the programs for growth, Puente said.
The trades council, which provides a professional network for the various unions, advertises to reach new students and offers a weekly $250 stipend that helps to attract people who are interested in a regulated working environment with higher wages, he said.
“Enrollment has been up because the work is up,” Puente said. “We’ll always bring in apprentices when there’s work and in our area we’ve had an uptick in work.”
Flexible class times, cheap education and the promise of on-the-job training attract a diverse crowd, Mike Henderson, business manager for Galveston’s International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 527, said. There are people, like Frencher, who already have experience, as well as others coming straight out of high school and previous jobs.
“We don’t discriminate against anybody, and there’s enough work to go around,” he said. “After every hurricane, the contractors that are partnered with us are busier, which makes our students busier.”
For Frencher, who has one year left in the five-year program, the diversity that Henderson mentioned is one of the best parts of his experience, along with the protection a union membership provides.
“Everyone gets the same opportunity,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve been to jail, or if your parents are doctors — it’s the same. The union provides certain privileges that you wouldn’t always see without that affiliation.”
