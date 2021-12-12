As crime rates have fallen across the United States over the past decade, most cities around Galveston County have seen a similar trend. In all but a few cities, both the property crime rate, which includes crimes such as arson, burglary and larceny, and the violent crime rate, which includes homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, have decreased in recent years, according to data from the FBI Crime Data Explorer.
The Question of the Week is: Do you feel safe in your neighborhood?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.