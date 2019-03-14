SANTA FE
The case against a local veterinarian charged with rape and sexual battery in Louisiana expanded Wednesday when state authorities raided his Santa Fe practice.
Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and officials with the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners, the state licensing board, on Wednesday conducted a raid of The Animal Hospital of Santa Fe, DPS Sgt. Stephen Woodard confirmed.
The state licensing board is leading the investigation, Woodard said.
Officials with the licensing board on Thursday confirmed an ongoing investigation into Todd Michael Glover, 37, of Hitchcock, but declined to provide additional details.
“This investigation is ongoing, and additional details may be available later in the investigation,” said Michelle Griffin, general counsel for the board.
Wednesday’s raid is the latest news of Glover, who has been charged with one count of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery in the 33rd Judicial District Court in Allen Parish, according to court records.
Louisiana officials have declined to release information about the pending case against Glover, however, asserting the documents are part of an ongoing criminal case and not subject to state open records laws.
Paul Darrow, the attorney representing Glover, on Thursday said he also had few details about the case. The state hasn’t set a court date for Glover in that case, Darrow said.
Glover’s legal team also had little to say about Wednesday’s raid.
“We’re not exactly sure what that’s about, but we look forward to our day in court,” Darrow said. “He is not currently charged with anything in Galveston County.”
While officials with the state licensing board on Thursday had little to say about the raid, they did suspend Glover’s veterinary license in late January, according to a Jan. 29 suspension order provided to The Daily News.
The board found that Glover was arrested in December and charged in Louisiana, according to the order. Then, on Jan. 15 and 16, investigators inspected two facilities Glover owns, including The Animal Hospital of Santa Fe and Planned Pethood and Petiatric Clinic and Animal Hospital in League City.
“The inspection revealed that respondent’s controlled substance records did not contain required information, including dates of acquisition and quantity purchased,” the order asserts.
Glover’s records did not have accurate balances for ketamine, tramadol and diazepam, the order asserts.
Ketamine is an anesthetic used in veterinary medicine and sometimes misused as a date-rape drug, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Tramadol is an opiate narcotic used to treat pain and diazepam is a generic name for Valium, according to U.S. National Library of Medicine.
“Respondent permitted an employee with a previous controlled substance-related criminal conviction to access respondent’s controlled substances,” the order asserts.
Glover also repeatedly prescribed Adderall, an addictive stimulant, to his own and employees’ animals when it wasn’t therapeutically indicated, the order asserts.
“Respondent’s continued practice of veterinary medicine constitutes a continuing of imminent threat to the public welfare,” the order asserts.
Calls to both offices mentioned in the January suspension order went unreturned by deadline Thursday.
A voicemail answering machine at The Animal Hospital of Santa Fe tells callers that it’s closed until further notice because of unforeseen circumstances.
Employees with the hospital access records or send them to other veterinarian offices, fill prescriptions or schedule appointments, according to the voicemail message.
Employees are working to get the business back up and running, reorganizing and refiling all current medical files, according to the voicemail.
Texas Department of Public Safety officers arrested Glover on Dec. 26 at a Hitchcock residence at the request of the Coushatta Tribal Police Department. Glover was briefly held in the Galveston County Jail as a fugitive from justice before he waived his right to an extradition hearing and was taken to Louisiana, his attorney said.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office received documents from Louisiana asking for peace officers to arrest Glover because of pending charges, records show.
Glover was booked into the Allen Parish Jail on Dec. 28, where he stayed through the holidays until a judge gave him a bond during a short court appearance, court officials said. Glover was then released from jail on $90,000 bond, records show.
Charges against Glover on the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office website briefly appeared as rape of someone younger than 13, but that was a filing error and the two women in question were 17, Darrow said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
A person can be charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana if he or she is accused of sexually assaulting someone younger than 13, or if the complainant was incapacitated because of drugs or if extreme force was used, according to state law.
