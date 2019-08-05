The Galveston Housing Authority on Monday took another two steps toward fulfilling a federal mandate to replace 569 public housing units on the island with mixed-income developments rather than scattered-site housing, but not without obstacles.
The city lost 569 units of federally subsidized public housing after Hurricane Ike in 2008 and agreed, at times over loud objections, to replace those units. As recently as 2018 it seemed as though most of the remaining replacement units would be in the form of scattered-site housing, but that tide appears to be shifting.
Mixed-income complexes built and managed by McCormack Baron Salazar Inc. and completed in 2017 — Cedars at Carver Park, 2915 Ball St., and Villas on the Strand, 1524 Strand — provided 148 replacement units and are nearly 100 percent occupied, according to the housing authority.
Scattered-site housing built by private developers in partnership with the Texas General Land Office makes up 97 replacement units, placed around Galveston, with all but eight completed. The last eight are expected to be completed by Aug. 31, according to the housing authority.
In March, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development surprised the housing authority by strongly supporting plans for another mixed-income development at the site of the former Oleander Homes public housing project, 5228 Broadway, deeming scattered sites too expensive and difficult to manage.
The housing authority made plans to replace 142 units of public housing at the Oleander site with other types of housing to be determined with McCormack Baron Salazar serving as master developer.
The land office and housing authority must enter into a formal agreement before federal grant money can be released for development of the remaining housing units, authority officials said.
Land office officials want the authority to have secured all land needed for the housing, for building to start simultaneously and be completed in three years in exchange for $90 million in grant funding, a promise the housing authority argues it cannot make.
“We’re planning 142 public housing units at the Oleander site that’s owned by the GHA, and other housing will likely be part of the development as well,” housing authority development attorney Antoinette “Toni” Banks said. “But we haven’t yet acquired the land for a second 142 units to be developed.”
Board members voted unanimously to table a resolution to approve the agreement with the land office until the housing authority was more confident it could meet the terms.
In a related matter, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with McCormack Baron Salazar and the Galveston Independent School District to allow the developer to begin site assessment and planning for another mixed-income development at the Alamo School site, 9.2 acres between 51st and 53rd Streets at Avenue N ½.
The authority couldn’t predict how many public housing units could be there until the site assessments had been completed, Banks said.
McCormack Baron Salazar needed approval from both the authority and the district to begin inspecting structures, examining titles on the property and getting an appraisal to understand the value of the property, Louis Bernardy, vice-president of development for all Texas operations, said.
“We need to survey all the elements we need as developer to determine the best approach to developing the site, then to come back to the school district and the housing authority with a proposed plan,” Bernardy said.
“The essence of the MOU is to allow us to get on-site and come back with facts, to determine whether it’s a feasible site for new development to help meet the housing authority’s goals.”
The federal housing department might not agree to some parts of the memorandum of understanding, such as profit sharing with the school district and the idea of building public housing on leased land, officials said.
“There are certain business terms that GHA is not comfortable with in the agreement,” Commissioner William Ansell said.
A motion was made to approve the memorandum subject to amendments the attorney recommended being made. The memorandum is non-binding.
“We’re all very encouraged that we’re moving forward, and we don’t want to put a wrench in the cogs,” Ansell said.
The motion was approved unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.