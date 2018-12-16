GALVESTON
Scholes International Airport this week began a $5.2 million pavement improvement project that kicks off a multiyear program of capital improvements.
This wave of repairs should take about nine months to complete, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“The scope of work for the runway, taxiways, and north apron will consist of partial and full-depth concrete pavement repairs, joint and crack repairs and pavement markings,” Barnett said.
An airport apron is a parking and loading area.
Most of the $5.2 million project is funded through a tax revenue grant, with a $518,000, or 10 percent match, from the airport fund balance, Airport Director Mike Shahan said.
The coast isn’t always kind to airports, Shahan said.
Crews will grout seals and replace chipping areas on the 6,000-foot runway, Shahan said.
“There are certain areas that they’re digging completely out concrete slabs and putting new slabs,” Shahan said.
Shahan sent a note to tenants about the construction to warn them of possible delays, but the airport will stay open, he said.
“There’s a month to about three weeks when both runways will have to be closed when they work on the intersection, but they’ll do that at night,” Shahan said. “We’re trying to reduce the negative impact as much as we can.”
This wave of pavement work is just the first. Next, the airport is looking to repair the second runway’s pavement, a project that could begin as early as 2021 and cost another $5 million, Shahan said.
“Altogether, we’ve got a little over 100 acres of pavement that we manage that will be getting rehabbed,” Shahan said. “It’s a significant amount.”
Other planned airport improvement projects include completion of a master plan and a $500,000 control tower rehabilitation, according to airport activity documents.
Final phases of construction are scheduled to begin in 2022.
The airport provides the first impression of the island to many, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“The airfield pavement improvements will be an immeasurable benefit to the aviation community in regard to safety, as well as greatly enhancing the appearance of our airport; the first impression of our island to visiting pilots and their families,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
Beyond state and federal grants, the airport generates all its funds for operations, maintenance and improvements, Barnett said.
As Scholes International Airport officials plan for more capital projects, they hope to create more ways to generate revenue, Shahan said.
“When I came here about three and a half years ago, we didn’t own a single hangar, so we purchased two hangars,” Shahan said.
Those hangars generate about $54,000 a year and another three scheduled for a 2019 completion could bring in $67,000 annually, he said. Airport officials also hope to put a dent in the $1.1 million budget with a warehouse that could be leased for office space, he said.
This warehouse could cost about $680,000 and is under design, according to airport planning documents.
The airport creates a $131.9 million economic impact and provides 1,510 jobs, Barnett said.
The public-use airport doesn’t have commercial air service, but is used heavily by area businesses. Because of its proximity to three major hospitals, the airport often is used for patient transport. The airport also serves as an evacuation point for natural disasters and a staging area for hurricane recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.