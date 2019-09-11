GALVESTON
A building long occupied by a beloved restaurant that drew celebrities and locals during its nearly 40-year life is scheduled to be torn down next month by order of the city.
Clary’s Seafood Restaurant became an island staple known for good food and the hospitality of owner Clary Milburn, who opened his restaurant in 1977 and served Louisiana-style dishes until his death in 2016, when the restaurant closed.
Health and safety concerns have led to the city to order demolition of the old Clary’s Seafood Restaurant Building, 8509 Teichman Road, putting to rest any hopes his family would reopen what once was one of the island’s most popular restaurants where celebrities and locals flocked.
The restaurant was a dream of Milburn’s, who waited tables at Gaido’s Seafood Restaurant’s exclusive Pelican Club and was part-time cook at the former Jack Tar Hotel, said his youngest daughter, Charlotte Mays.
“He was a self-made everything,” Mays said. “He knew how to make it be great.”
But the building is riddled with foundation rot, and the roof and support beams are deteriorating, according to an Aug. 12 order from the city of Galveston to tear down the old building.
“It is dilapidated and in danger of collapse,” city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. “The property is infested with rodents, and there is loose lumber, siding, debris and broken windows.”
Walking through the restaurant Tuesday afternoon, Mays pointed to various parts of the floor people should avoid walking on because it’s too soft.
The family tried to fix up the building, but it just cost too much, Mays said. Besides, her father wouldn’t want people to be served in a place that was unsafe for customers, Mays said.
Dexter Milburn, Clary Milburn’s son, worked as the head chef for the restaurant for years.
He started working with his father when he was in middle school, Milburn said.
“He taught me a lot,” Milburn said.
Now, inspired by his father, he wants to open his own restaurant, Milburn said.
“My dad started small,” Milburn said. “He started with 15 tables. Next thing you know, we had 119 tables.”
Hurricane Ike in 2008 hit the restaurant particularly hard and a fire damaged the building in 2011, after which the restaurant opened on only limited hours.
After Milburn died Jan. 31, 2016, the restaurant closed for good.
The restaurant wouldn’t be Clary’s without Clary, Mays said.
“It was everything our mom and dad wanted it to be, great food with great service and stories to remember for a lifetime,” the Milburn family said in a statement.
City crews or a city contractor will demolish the landmark next month or in early November, Barnett said.
It’s tough to see the building come down, said Milburn’s grandson Wayne Milburn.
“I have real fond memories of growing up there and playing in the back,” Wayne Milburn said. “It’s been pretty much a staple of my family as long as I can remember.”
The family plans to sell the land after demolition of the building, and hopes the new owner will open up a new restaurant, Mays said.
The family does have a potential buyer of the property, but nothing has been finalized, she said.
Mays hopes that once the building is torn down, she and her siblings can erect some kind of memorial to mark the restaurant’s importance to Galveston, she said.
“This was his dream,” Mays said. “You want your kids’ dreams to be your own but it don’t always go like that. You just have to have your history and memories live on in people’s hearts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.