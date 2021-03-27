Greg Powell wears his Irish green while walking past a colorful backdrop at the annual Holy Family Parish St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Holy Family Catholic School in Galveston on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Deborah Powell places a leprechaun hat on Alejandra Moreno, 9, at the annual Holy Family Parish St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Holy Family Catholic School in Galveston on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dressed as St. Patrick, Scott Jackson walks with a clover staff at the annual Holy Family Parish St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Holy Family Catholic School in Galveston on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Casey Wun, also known as Sky the Clown, performs a magic show at the annual Holy Family Parish St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Holy Family Catholic School in Galveston on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Vincent Catanzaro, 16, wears a leprechaun hat low on his head at the annual Holy Family Parish St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Holy Family Catholic School in Galveston on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
