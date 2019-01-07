Christopher Dupuy’s attorneys argue the ousted county court-at-law judge, who’s facing charges he posted images of women on a prostitution website, might have been framed.
On Monday, the first day of Dupuy’s criminal trial on two counts of felony online impersonation, attorney Simone Bray of Houston argued an internet group known as the Don Tequila Society might have placed salacious ads featuring two women previously in relationships with Dupuy on Backpage, a classified advertising website.
Prosecutors argued Dupuy posted the fictitious ads as revenge because relationships with both women ended badly.
Dupuy, in the past, has claimed the Don Tequila group is made up of legal professionals in Galveston County who wanted to defame him. In the current charges against him, the prosecution accuses Dupuy of using the handle Don Tequila as his own online identity.
Both the women depicted on Backpage testified Monday they had been unaware of the ads being placed but recognized photos of themselves that were either lifted from their Facebook pages or sent personally to Dupuy. The women’s personal phone numbers were listed in the ads.
Both witnesses became emotional as slides were projected onto a large screen for the jury, showing the ads, complete with statements they swore under oath they didn’t make. One of the ads implied the woman was “fetish friendly.”
Federal law enforcement agencies seized Backpage.com in April after a Senate investigation into online sex trafficking found its operators had knowingly aided criminal sex trafficking of women and girls.
Dupuy was elected Galveston County Judge at Law in 2010 and resigned in 2013 after being charged with multiple counts of lying under oath and abuse of office. In exchange for his resignation, Dupuy pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges and was placed on two years’ probation.
Dupuy was arrested at his League City apartment in 2015, charged with two counts of felony online impersonation and was originally jailed on $600,000 bond, later reduced to $400,000.
Assistant District Attorney Adam Poole, in his opening argument, said Dupuy had previously been involved with each of the women, and, although they didn’t know each other, in each case there were problems after the end of their relationships with Dupuy.
Both of the personal ads were dated Dec. 16, 2014. One of the women discovered the ad when she began receiving a huge volume of calls and texts on her personal phone.
Prosecutors argued Dupuy used a virtual private network to mask the identify his computer, but failed to log into the VPN in one instance, leading investigators to his actual IP address.
A forensic expert is scheduled to testify Tuesday to describe what he found when a search warrant was executed on Dupuy’s League City apartment. Poole said activity found on Dupuy’s computers showed multiple Facebook and Google searches about both women and, in one case, an “exact stream of words that became the headline of the Backpage ad.”
“It’s going to be embarrassing how obvious it is that man is guilty,” Poole told the jury.
Poole and Bray early in the day had quizzed potential jurors about hacking and access to Facebook and whether inaccurate depictions of people posted on Facebook have serious consequences. A jury of six men and six women, with one male alternate was seated by mid-day.
Texas’ online impersonation statute is meant to protect people from online activity posted without consent, designed to harm, defraud, intimidate or threaten, Judge Vanessa Velasquez told potential jurors in the 405th District Court earlier in the day.
