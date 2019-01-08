TEXAS CITY
More than 100 people gathered at a candlelight vigil Tuesday to comfort a grieving mother and to celebrate the life of a young boy who drowned Sunday in a floodwater detention pond.
The memorial service, which took place behind Costa Mariposa Apartment Homes, the apartment complex where Xavion Young, 7, apparently wandered into a nearby pond while feeding a goose, attracted both people who knew his family and those who didn’t.
“I’m just here mother to mother,” said Kimberly Fletcher, who attended the vigil with her three young children. “I don’t know the family, but just as a person, as a mother, I know something like this has to be extremely hard. We’re going to help her get through this, that’s why I’m here — for support.”
Reecey DeRouen, Young’s mother, was surrounded by relatives and friends during the vigil, all of them hugging her, holding her up and praying while Young’s favorite song played over a loudspeaker.
“We ask you Lord Jesus to continue to be everything we need you to be,” a relative prayed. “We are here celebrating a life; family is very important and we ask you to let it be our safe haven, Lord.”
Meanwhile, attendees lifted their candles in the air and on the count of seven released dozens of balloons into the air.
"He was my baby cousin, he was a son, he was family," a family member said. "We’re a strong family, and we come together for anything."
Earlier on Tuesday, police confirmed that the body found near Costa Mariposa Apartment Homes was that of Young, who had been missing since Sunday.
Three anglers found the body about 6 p.m. Monday, Texas City Police Chief Joe Stanton said during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Volunteers and law enforcement officers had searched the pond, which is about 7 feet deep, earlier that day with sonar equipment and a dragnet, but debris had hindered their efforts, he said.
It wasn’t until the body began to float later in the afternoon that the fishermen discovered it, he said.
Drowning was determined to be the cause of death, Stanton said.
Foul play isn’t suspected and the death is believed to have been an accident, Stanton said. Child Protective Services officials were investigating the incident according to its standard procedure, he said.
The 1-acre detention pond, on the northeast side of Costa Mariposa Apartment Homes, 7555 Medical Center Drive, where Young and his mother, DeRouen, were at the time, is separated from the complex by a gate and is on apartment property.
Police are investigating whether the pond is in compliance with Texas City rules, Stanton said, noting that such ponds aren’t required to be fenced off.
“We have recovered video and we’re going through that,” he said, referring to security video taken by apartment complex managers. “This is just a tragic accident. We want to go back and take a look just to see how he got out.”
DeRouen told police that Young usually fed bread to a goose through the gate that separated the pond and the apartment, but wasn’t allowed to go to the pond by himself.
Young went missing when DeRouen had left him by himself while she went to the restroom, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.