TEXAS CITY
A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team, the Texas City Police Department said.
The man, who was not immediately named, was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston with self-inflicted wounds to his neck, the department said. He has not yet been charged with any crimes, but charges against him are pending, police said.
The standoff began around 9 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of 18th Ave N., police said. The man entered a home on that street and attempted to start a fire inside of it, police said.
Other people inside the house escaped uninjured, police said. The man barricaded himself in the building, and threatened to blow the structure up, police said. A SWAT team, hostage negotiators and a bomb squad were called to the house.
Police officers this morning forced the man out of the building using tear gas and non-lethal projectiles, the department said. He was detained and taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
