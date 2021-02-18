GALVESTON
While many residents rejoiced Thursday at the long-awaited return of power and heat after days without either, some still were waiting in the dark and worried about continued electricity outages.
Many Galveston County residents had been out of power for days. The blackouts caused widespread disruption to lives and damage to property during an unusually long spell of dangerously frigid temperatures. Many huddled in their homes, while others sought shelter with friends or in hotels.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office had confirmed at least two deaths were caused by the cold and suspects several more had been. County officials said more bodies were likely to be found in coming days.
The long blackouts resulted when the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which oversees a grid supplying about 24 million power customers — about 90 percent of the market — ordered suppliers to cut their demand on the system by thousands of megawatts to prevent a total system failure, ERCOT officials said Wednesday.
That forced suppliers such as CenterPoint Energy and Texas-New Mexico Power Co. to shut off meters but without interrupting power to critical facilities, ERCOT said. The amount of power ERCOT demanded cut was far more than rolling blackouts could achieve, ERCOT officials said. The effect of that decision on consumers depended on where they lived and how much power their circuits were pulling, officials said.
With temperatures rising and more generation coming online, the ERCOT grid was in a much better shape Thursday, suppliers said.
That was not apparent to some Galveston County residents, however.
By Thursday afternoon, Donnie and Pat McAllister of Sea Isle on the island’s West End were going on 80 hours without power. The lights had flickered on for about 30 minutes Thursday morning and promptly gone off again, Donnie McAllister said.
“It is a long time,” McAllister said. “It’s not any different than a hurricane, I guess. It’s the cold that makes it different.”
The McAllisters are some of the lucky ones who have a fireplace. They’ve been huddled by the fireplace, roasting hot dogs and eggs, they said.
“We’re just camping in our home,” McAllister said.
For many residents, the power outage was more harrowing.
Islander Sheranda Howard was bustling around her kitchen Thursday morning trying to cook food for her five children after power came back on for the first time since Monday.
“I have it right now, but God knows how long it’s going to last,” Howard said.
Howard’s water also was intermittent, but she was more worried about her electricity. Without the ability to cook food for her children, they’d been hungry with just dry food.
“What else can I do?” Howard said.
She couldn’t afford to go to a hotel for several days, and the hotels were full anyway, she said.
HOW CENTERPOINT CHOSE
The ERCOT grid, which supplies most Texans with power, began faltering late Sunday night when an Arctic cold front swept across the state and power plants began to “trip off” because of the extreme cold, council officials said.
Meanwhile, demand rose as power users began to crank up the heat. The grid was teetering on a complete, catastrophic collapse that would have caused widespread equipment damage and take months to recover from, ERCOT CEO Bill Magness told reporters Wednesday.
“The operators did what they were trained to do,” Magness said. Their training was to cut demand to get the system back into balance before it went over a cliff, he said.
CenterPoint Energy, which supplies much of the county and the greater Houston area with power, was ordered to cut demand, said Julienne Sugarek, vice president of power delivery solutions.
In addition, the cold had damaged some CenterPoint transformers, she said.
The company was rolling outages, Sugarek said.
“We have never, certainly not in recent histories, seen rolling blackouts of this magnitude,” Sugarek said, adding that the entire CenterPoint service area experienced prolonged outages.
Texas power plants and ERCOT were unable to supply CenterPoint with more power for a long time, she said.
Customers who experienced little power interruption probably were on a circuit with critical infrastructure, such as a hospital, or on a circuit making relatively low demand on the system, she said.
“Not all of our circuits are created equal,” Sugarek said. “They don’t all have the same number of customers on them. They don’t all have the same load on them. Some of them have critical infrastructure like hospitals on them.”
By Thursday morning, the system was in a much better position, with power restored to most customers, Sugarek said.
‘WE’RE NOT ROTATING’
David Heyser traveled to Galveston from Lake Conroe to avoid outages at home and ended up riding out the cold on the island, he said.
“It’s been miserable,” Heyser said. “It’s just ridiculous.”
He and his adult son have been staying in the warmest room in the house under blankets. Thursday morning, the house in Indian Beach on the island’s West End still didn’t have power, he said.
Someone must have mismanaged or neglected the system for something like this to happen, he said.
“We’re not rotating,” Heyser said. “What happened to the rolling power?”
Melanie Patton of Friendswood and her daughter had huddled up next to a fire this week, she said.
“It was 42 in the house,” Patton said. “We were wearing leggings and sweatpants over leggings and long-sleeve T-shirts. We pulled the couch as close as we could to the fireplace and just slept on the couch.”
Patton got power early Thursday morning. It had been off since Monday morning. Now she’s without water except for a trickle from the kitchen faucet, she said, adding that she’s on the list for a plumber.
SEEKING REFUGE
Others took refuge in warmer places.
Brittney Sierra checked into a motel room with her 1-year-old and 2-month-old children Monday. When the water was turned off, she couldn’t wash her baby’s formula bottles, she said.
Sierra and her husband also are having to throw away a lot of food that spoiled in their freezer.
“There was $300 worth of meat that was in the freezer that is questionable,” Sierra said. “It’s not frozen solid.”
Galveston resident Josh Manuel stayed with his in-laws who had electricity throughout the freeze, he said.
Now that power is returning, he’ll probably stay with his in-laws even longer, since a water pipe burst at his house, he said.
“I’ve been calling all around, but there’s no plumbers until next week,” Manuel said.
Islander Johanna Murton and her husband huddled around their gas fireplace with their 3-month-old baby.
By Thursday, some power had come back on, although Murton knew it was possible they’d lose power again, she said.
“I have to keep reminding myself that,” Murton said. “It was just a huge relief to have some power and some heat.”
‘A BIG SHOCK’
Murton and her husband took turns sleeping this week to keep watch on their baby girl, who they’d put in a chair wrapped in blankets to be warm — not the safest sleeping arrangement for an infant, she said.
All Murton’s breast milk in the refrigerator spoiled.
Murton, who has lived in Galveston for three years, is from England, where there are no major weather events like this, she said.
“It was a big shock when you suddenly see what can happen,” Murton said.
It’s possible that residents could experience more rolling outages over the next few days, Sugarek said.
When the temperatures rise, residents should be able to rest assured they’re out of the woods with outages, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.