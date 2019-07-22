GALVESTON
A new report by the federal government predicts that high tides could flood parts Galveston up to 30 times a year by 2030, as the frequency of coastal flooding appears to continue unabated around the United States.
In 2000, Galveston’s Pier 21 recorded three high-tide flood days, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study released last month. A high-tide flood, also called a nuisance or sunny day flood, occurs when tides cause flooding without accompanying rainfall.
Last year, scientists recorded 13 high-tide flooding days at Pier 21. Under the current trends, people could expect 15 to 30 high-tide flood events each year by 2030, according to the study.
A high-tide flood is generally between 1.5 feet to 2 feet above average high tide, but can be higher, especially in places like Galveston, where the seawall alters the landscape, oceanographer and study co-author William Sweet said.
Changes are happening so rapidly that cities and agencies will need to more frequently update the areas they identify as flood risks, Sweet said.
“The baseline that decisions are based on is rapidly changing, and budgeting for flood responses is increasingly complicated,” Sweet said. “Annual updates about expected flooding are increasingly important for preparedness.”
While the high tides were measured at Pier 21, the effects of the flooding are felt in areas across Galveston Island. It most often occurs in the areas near the East End Lagoon, on Harborside Drive, the beaches and the bay side of the West End, according to administration maps.
By 2060, when tides are predicted to be 3 feet higher by the administration’s conservative estimates, a greater number of locations could experience the same frequency of high tide flooding that we see today, Sweet said.
Areas in downtown, near Scholes International Airport, near Jones Park and northeast of the 61st Street and Stewart Road intersection could also begin to experience high-tide flooding, according to administration maps.
Galveston is not alone in experiencing more frequent high-tide floods. In 2018, the national average of high-tide flooding days recorded in coastal communities around the country tied the record set in 2015. The increased flooding is directly tied to years of relative sea level increases, according to the report. In many coastal communities, flooding that once only happened during a hurricane or strong storm now can happen without them.
Frequent high tide floods especially take a toll on public infrastructure, roads and first-floor businesses and homes, according to the report.
The threat of sea level rise is nothing new to Galveston, Assistant City Manager Brandon Cook said.
The city has been exploring the possibility of a federal grant that could pay for a pump station that could move water out of low-lying areas, Cook said.
The city’s also been considering raising certain streets, Cook said.
But none of the methods used to deal with high-tide flooding is cheap, Cook said.
“There’s things we can do, except they cost money,” Cook said. “You can deal with it. It’s just we have to pay for it.”
New Federal Emergency Management Agency maps on coastal flooding will go into effect in August, but local communities have been encouraged to adopt higher standards to take into account changes with flood risk, said Diane Howe, a FEMA official.
Communities can also update their maps at any time and people are encouraged to get flood insurance, Howe said.
By 2050, scientists expect between 100 and 215 high-tide flood days measured at Pier 21, according to the study.
It’s a type of flooding people will have to think about more, Sweet said.
People usually think about flooding issues associated with heavy rainfall, Sweet said.
“The less salient ones are the incremental creep of sea level rise,” Sweet said.
