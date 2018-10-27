Early voting numbers in Galveston County are high this election and local get-out-the-vote activists are doing everything they can to keep that trend going, they said.
On Thursday, UTMB Emerge, a professional development group at the University of Texas Medical Branch, turned its regular monthly meeting into a small rally highlighting the importance of voting.
“This is a be-the-change-you-seek event,” said organizer and medical branch employee Jayco McCowan. “We just wanted to change one life by getting someone involved in the community and its institutions. Our goal is educational, not political.”
Dr. Ben Raimer, senior vice-president of health policy legislative affairs, and others addressed those gathered, emphasizing the power of the vote.
The Galveston alumni chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity organized a Sunday event, Souls to the Polls, designed to motivate churchgoers to head to the polls for early voting immediately after church services, a tradition that harks back to the 1960s when federal legislation passed laws prohibiting racial discrimination in voting.
Galveston’s Souls to the Polls is part of a nationwide initiative that “keeps alive the longstanding history of voter registration and voter participation from the civil rights era,” organizer Hank Thierry said in a written statement. “The goal is to encourage populations who do not historically vote in high numbers to vote this Sunday.”
Members of Alpha Phi Alpha will be headquartered at the Old Galveston Courthouse, 722 21st St., to help with logistics of getting voters to the polls and back home, they said.
Polling locations in Galveston County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
These efforts and others by local party organizers reflect an enthusiasm for early voting in the 2018 midterm election that can be seen in voting tallies.
According to the Texas Tribune’s vote tracker, a daily compilation of voting data from the 30 Texas counties that comprise 78 percent of the state’s population, Galveston County, at the end of Thursday, the fourth day of 12 early voting days, saw 19.5 percent of registered voters had already gone to the polls or mailed in ballots.
In the last election that wasn’t a presidential contest, the 2014 midterm, only 7.8 percent of registered voters in the county had cast their vote by the end of day four. Almost as many voters had already cast their ballots less than half-way through early voting this year than voted throughout the entire early voting period in 2014.
Yolanda Waters, chairperson of the Galveston County Republican Party, said the county GOP is pulling out all the stops to get voters to the polls this year and is expecting great success.
“What we’re finding is that people are motivated to get out and vote,” Waters said. “They feel there’s a lot riding on this election.”
Mailings, rallies and block walkers as well as personal emails and postcards have all been strategies the party has utilized, Waters said.
The party is “just doing the things we’ve always done,” she said.
Some people have called the GOP’s party line saying they are available to offer rides, she said.
Democratic groups are offering rides to the polls as well, said Kevin Moran, an organizer for Beto O’Rourke’s U.S. Senate campaign in Galveston.
Beto headquarters are open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until the Nov. 6 election, Moran said.
“We’re ecstatic about all the early voting, but we know that the Republicans are turning out in force, too,” Moran said.
“We don’t care who they are, Democrat or Republican. We’ll take them. And we promise not to preach to them.”
