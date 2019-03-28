GALVESTON
Businesses that want to offer valet parking in downtown Galveston will need to get a permit and pay a fee after the Galveston City Council passed an ordinance Thursday regulating the practice.
The new rule only applies in the city’s central business district, an area that encompasses much of the historic downtown from 19th Street to 26th Street and from Harborside Drive to Broadway.
The rule passed by one vote, with Mayor Jim Yarbrough and District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly voting against.
District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski was absent Thursday afternoon.
There’s not enough of a demand for valet parking in Galveston to warrant an ordinance, Bly said.
“I don’t understand why we need to have this at all,” Bly said.
But some downtown business owners have expressed interest in having more valet operations and this is a service the city should monitor because it uses city streets, Listowski said during Thursday morning’s workshop.
“It only helps get cars off the street as quickly as possible,” Listowski said.
Valet services within the regulated area must now pay $750 for annual permit and operating fees. The service must also pay $250 annually for each public parking space it wants to use as a loading zone and pay the daily downtown parking rate for each of those spaces.
The ordinance prohibits valets from parking cars in public parking spaces.
The valet ordinance doesn’t apply to businesses that operate valet services that load and unload on private property.
People or organizations wanting to operate a valet parking service outside the central business district, will now need a license-to-use permit but won’t need to pay the same fees, according to the ordinance.
City council members tried to assess how the ordinance operates within the central business district before making a decision on applying it to the entire island.
“It seems like a solution looking for a problem,” District 3 Councilman David Collins said. “I’m not sure it’s that great a problem downtown anyway. Do we really have that problem elsewhere?”
But there are organizations, such as The Bryan Museum, at 1315 21st St., operating valet services outside downtown and often a lack of dedicated parking lot means those cars are parked on the street, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough voted against the ordinance because he thought it should apply to the entire island, he said.
“I think the city is being a little short-sighted,” Yarbrough said. “But most of the time we are reactive as opposed to proactive.”
There’re still some questions to answer with the new rule, said Darryl Whittle, general manager at Vargas Cut & Catch, 2102 Postoffice St.
If the restaurant only wants to operate valet programs in the evening, it’ll need to find a way to keep cars from parking in their zones after a certain time, Whittle said.
“There’s a lot involved with the whole valet thing,” Whittle said. “We understand that. We’d like to add it as a service.”
Regulating valet parking is a good idea and businesses should have to pay, but charging businesses for daily paid parking is too much, said Steve Cunningham, complex general manager of The Tremont House, a hotel at 2300 Mechanic St.
A single year of on-street parking downtown at the city’s normal rate would cost $2,808 per space.
Cunningham argued that the Tremont House, which has offered valet parking, even before the city charged for parking downtown, was being made to pay for parking spaces that have never been public.
“Those spaces have been there since the hotel opened,” Cunningham said. “They were never paid parking.”
But while the Tremont House has long marked its valet loading and unloading zone with bright yellow paint, City Marshal Michael Gray told the council that the zone was “technically illegal.”
The new valet permit rules will become effective May 1.
